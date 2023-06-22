The 2023/24 League is drawing near and football fans are eager to find out about the highlights of the season. In this article, we will review the classics, the derbies and the opening and closing matches of the most important teams in Spain.
When are the Clásicos between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?
The classics between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona always generate great expectation and emotion. This season, the first leg will be played at the Camp Nou on October 29, while the second leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 21. These matches promise to be exciting and decisive in the fight for the title.
When are the derbies between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid?
Another notable duel is the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. The first leg will take place on the weekend of September 24 at the Cívitas Metropolitano, while the second leg, corresponding to matchday number 23, will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. These encounters are always intense and have a special meaning for the fans of both squads.
When are the derbies between Sevilla and Betis?
As for the Sevillian derbies between Sevilla and Betis, the first leg will be played at Pizjuán on matchday 13, and the second leg will be played at Benito Villamarín on matchday 33. These regional clashes are exciting and capture everyone’s attention. the Andalusian city.
Now, let’s look at the opening and closing games of the mentioned teams. On the first day, the Barcelona will face Getafe in Madrid, the real Madrid will visit Athletic Club de Bilbao, and the Atletico Madrid will receive Granada. They will be exciting games to start the season.
On the last day, the real Madrid will have a match at home against Betis, the Barcelona will travel to Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla, and the Atletico Madrid will play at the Anoeta stadium (Reale Arena) against Real Sociedad. These matches could have a great impact on the definition of the championship and the European positions.
