Please, what a great match by Rodrigo de Paul. He did everything right in the 45′ he played against Leverkusen. Even a hit.

He only needed to kick the decisive penalty.

I think the great criticism for Simeone in this Champions League has been how little he used the 🇦🇷. pic.twitter.com/OEwCJv7BDE

— ᴄʀɪsᴛɪᴀɴ ɢɪɢʟɪ (@gigli_cristian) October 27, 2022