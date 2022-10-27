A new Champions League date is gone and we are entering the final stretch of the group stage.
We review who were the five most outstanding Argentines.
Messi was the great figure of PSG in the win against Maccabi Haifa. He contributed two great goals, gave two assists and was at an extraordinary level. Excellent news thinking about the World Cup.
Giovanni Simeone was chosen as the top figure of Napoli vs Rangers, he was pleased to score two goals and put pressure on Scaloni thinking about the World Cup.
Gonzalo Montiel scored his first goal in the Champions League and confirmed that he is improving since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli. Another good news in less than a month for Qatar.
Rodrigo De Paul played an excellent 45 minutes with Atlético de Madrid. He was the soul of the team in the second half, he scored a goal and showed all his personality. He did not reach and the team was eliminated, but he was the most outstanding.
Enzo Fernández has already become a custom among the most prominent. He great match against Juventus and owner of the midfield. A lot of category to play and a candidate to be in Qatar.
