Samuel Marshall -Sam- Raimi, born in Royal Oak, Michigan, October 23, 1959 into a Jewish family of Russian descent, discovered cinema at age 13 thanks to a video camera owned by a friend of his, arriving to make up to 30 small films, which served him as learning, among them ‘The Happy Valley Kid: The Story of a Sudden Driven Mad’, the story of a university student who is humiliated by his classmates and left by his girlfriend until he goes crazy and kill them all. In it he already showed his interest in gruesome horror stories.

In 1978 he debuted as a professional with a 32-minute short film called ‘Within the Woods’, considered a prequel to ‘Infernal Possession’, achieving that the doors to the feature film were opened thanks to the reaction of the public, with screams never heard until then and with an excellent critical reception. His debut feature is ‘Infernal Possession’ which he writes, produces and directs and which He rolled in 1981 on the basis of getting money from his family and friends.

Starring Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss and Richard DeManincor, “Hell of Possession” is filmed in Detroit and other parts of Michigan that I knew well, on a meager $ 350,000 budget. The plot tells how a group of five young people formed by Ash (Bruce Campbell), Linda (Betsy Baker), Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), Shelly (Sarah York) and Scott (Hal Delrich) decide to spend a weekend in a cabin in the middle of a thick forest in the mountains of Tennessee. Once installed, and while they are having dinner, the hatch that gives access to the basement opens suddenly. Surprised, they decide to go down to investigate. There they find a tape recorder, a strange ritual knife and an ancient book.

Bruce Campbell in ‘Hell’s Possession’.

By connecting the tape recorder, the voice of a man who claims to be a scientist, discovers that the book they are holding was found in the Cantarian ruins and is a treatise on Sumerian burial practices and funeral rituals. That book is known as ‘The book of the dead’. It is bound in human skin, written in blood and its pages contain formulas and rituals to bring back to life a series of evil entities that are in a lethargic state. The voice begins to recite some spells and in the forest something comes to life. From that moment on, everyone will fall under the influence of the power of the demons, becoming ‘evil dead’ (literal translation of ‘Evil Dead’, original title of the film), those who can only be destroyed by dismembering their bodies.

Raimi, who mixes black humor and supernatural terror, makes a cocktail with ideas taken from ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and ‘Terror in Amityville’, spicing up the mixture with Lovecraft’s ‘Necronomicon’ as a trigger for the terror. Stephen King speaks wonders, highlighting its devilish and frenetic rhythm, accentuated by camera movements that take the tracking technique and the use of the steadycam to its maximum apogee, achieving sequences in which the camera becomes another character, giving life to the entities demoniacs that inhabit the forest.

The movie is an immediate success. It is awarded at the Sitges Festival, of which Ángel Sala, current director of the contest, writes: “The key scene is the rape in the forest by the evil vegetation that populates the surroundings of the cabin.” The film is revealed, in the words of Sala (book Sam Raimi, from transgression to neoclassicism ‘) as “a horror tale of necrophilic readings, where the demonized take characters from the undead and, on other occasions, from vampires.”

The film was presented in Sitges on October 15, 1981. Raimi would later turn ‘Infernal Possession’ into a trilogy, with ‘Terrifyingly Dead’ (1987) and ‘The Army of Darkness’ (1993), where instead of continuing the plot he made new reinterpretations of it, while collaborating on scripts for other directors such as the Coen brothers. Years later, ‘Spider-man’ would arrive, but that is another story.