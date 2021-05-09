As with the arrival of a child, when we adopt a kitten, we must choose a name that will accompany it throughout its life. Sure a human baby We would never call him Manchita because he has a spot on some part of his body or Caramelo because of the apparent tone of his hair.

But in the case of cats it is common to baptize them with names that allude to a physical characteristic, to their personality (if he is cute, intelligent, warrior), but also as a tribute to a famous feline, a popular idol or an unforgettable pet that we had in childhood.

Finding the right name for a cat is a very important question for those who incorporate it into the family. In addition to being liked by its owner, the name must have some characteristics such as be short and easy to understand, that is, that it has a clear pronunciation, that it does not resemble other frequently used words, nor does it appeal to the name (or nickname) of some other inhabitant of the house that could confuse the animal.

The cat in the family: looking for the name is the first mission.

When choosing an original name, the watchword will be to ignore the obvious. There are many ways to say a word without oversimplification. Thus, for example, if a cat is orange it can be called Carrot and if it is white, Igloo. And when it comes to a black cat, it will be more original that it bears the name Oreo or Carbon.

These are some of the most original names for cats:

1) Names for their color and physical appearance

Yellow: Champagne, Honey, Kiiroi (yellow in Japanese), Goldie, Sol.

Champagne, Honey, Kiiroi (yellow in Japanese), Goldie, Sol. Orange: Sashimi, Peach, Autumn, Chizito, Halloween.

Sashimi, Peach, Autumn, Chizito, Halloween. Gray: Fog, Mercury, Silver, Moon, Shadow.

Fog, Mercury, Silver, Moon, Shadow. Black: Storm, Onix, Batman, Eclipse, Pepper.

Storm, Onix, Batman, Eclipse, Pepper. White: Divo, Akane (white cloud), Estela, Milky, Polo.

Divo, Akane (white cloud), Estela, Milky, Polo. Tabby: Zebra, Leo, Bengal, Pajamas, Tabby (tabby).

Zebra, Leo, Bengal, Pajamas, Tabby (tabby). Tricolor (Calico): Garden, Confite, Piñata, Flan, Chispita.

There are those who love black cats. Original names.

2) Names inspired by mythology and ancient cultures

Egypt: Isis, Cleopatra, Cairo, Nile, Ramses, Papyrus, Artemis.

Isis, Cleopatra, Cairo, Nile, Ramses, Papyrus, Artemis. Greece: Apollo, Achilles, Aphrodite, Olympia, Eros, Orpheus, Poseidon.

Apollo, Achilles, Aphrodite, Olympia, Eros, Orpheus, Poseidon. Japan: Aika (love song), Akira (cheerful), Hoschi (star), Haru (spring), Kasumi (mist), Kiku (chrysanthemum), Naomi (Bella)

3) In homage to personalities of art

(John) Lennon; Frida (Khalo); (David) Bowie; (Savior) Dalí; Sherlock (Holmes); (Mick) Jagger; (Marcel) Proust; Amy (Winehouse); (Jorge Luis) Borges; Dante (Alighieri); Freddy (Mercury); Lizza (Minnelli).

4) Elegant names

For cats: Adel, Africa, Poppy, Anastasia, Felicia, Filomena, Lupe, Paulina, Penelope, Perla.

Adel, Africa, Poppy, Anastasia, Felicia, Filomena, Lupe, Paulina, Penelope, Perla. For cats: Brandon, Ginger, Henry, Lucky, Monday, Olaf, Pericles, Sky, Toño, Zenith.

Color, physical appearance or personality often inspire the name.

5) Other names and their meanings

For cats: Amber (precious stone), Heaven (God’s abode), Disha (gift), Emma (strength), Fiama (glowing like a flame), Hannah (full of grace), Kiara (clear or bright), Mia (the chosen), Nina (protector of her palaces), Sasha (defending humanity), Ursula (funny), Velvet (velvet), Vicky (victorious), Wendy (true friend), Yenny (white spirit).

For cats: Aldo (noble), Baruc (blessed by God), Benet (with a higher power), Boris (fighter and strong), Duende (owner of the house), Edgar (who defends his own), Eliot (the one who has faith) , Fergus (select and special), Gordon (who is at the top), Husai (who is always in a hurry), Jairo (with light and clarity), Jano (who shines like the sun), Magnus (great), Otto (bringing wealth and fortune), Waldo (cunning and bold in spirit).