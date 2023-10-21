Real Murcia has achieved more points (six) in the last three games than in the previous five (five). The match against a bottom Atlético Baleares and, in general, that package of three games in one week, had to mean a turning point. The granas are on the path to realizing a reaction wedged between opportunity and need. In full growth in game and results, they will optimistically visit the Roman Stadium to meet a lost AD Mérida (6:00 p.m., FEF TV) that has accumulated five defeats in a row and is looking for a new coach to find its way again.

Against Algeciras, Munúa’s group showed themselves to be a good team. Now he will have to give it continuity to also be among the best. At the moment, the playoff is three points away. Nothing seems to prevent the base team with which Murcia is beginning to be competitive from being maintained. The coach has been finding a block of confidence between casualties and his own decisions, such as Zalaya as left back, Dani Vega on the wing or Álex Rubio as second striker. Or Imanol, so many times discarded and in Ibiza awarded with ownership. Now he is also boosted by Pina’s suspension and would continue to accompany Isi Gómez in the middle of the field. On the other hand, Alberto González, top scorer last Sunday, has regained his starting place taking advantage of the injury of Marcos Mauro who is back in the squad.

The Argentine center back will be the only player that Munúa can recover this week, who will still have a large list of absences, up to six, which however have not interfered so far in the team’s rise in level. Pina will serve his second and final game of suspension. For his part, Pablo Larrea is already close to being able to make his debut with Murcia. This week he was already seen with the rest of the team in training after a delay in his recovery. Gianni, Montoro, Sergio Navarro and Guarrotxena complete the casualties. With this scenario, several Imperial kids will once again be present with the first team.

In addition, Real Murcia is beginning to be associated with clean sheets. After conceding eight goals in their first four games, they did not concede in three of the next four. He still leaves some loose ends and gets some scares, but he conveys the feeling that he has better resources to save dangerous actions from his rival. The individual and collective level has risen a little and the team is more together and supported, waiting to see, perhaps already in Mérida, if they continue to let loose and also assume greater initiative in the game.

A falling Mérida



Meanwhile, AD Mérida wants the best Romano possible to receive Murcia. He has reduced the price of tickets for the general public. And he has done it under the motto ‘Acho, we are not going to give up’. The grana club, in turn, humorously repeated the label ‘the acho is ours’ on social networks. The people of Emeritus are trying to lift their spirits despite a bad moment that, precisely with initiatives like this, they want to overcome. And Mérida had a promising start to the League, with seven points out of nine. However, the good taste of the first day was far away. Since their last victory they have had five consecutive defeats. Struck down in Castellón (5-1) and defenseless at home (0-1 against Castilla and Antequera), he decided to dismiss his coach Rai Rosa.

David Rocha is the interim coach. Still a Mérida player in 2022, he became the sports director and now has the responsibility of being the coach, giving the club time to find the most suitable replacement. “For much of the season the team has not been able to show the level of intensity that it shows in training,” admits Rocha, affected by the absences. For this match there will be the absences of Ismael, Busi, Beneit, Álex Escardó and Álvaro Juan. Yes, he will have Bonaque, Elejalde, Parras and Sandoval, the last two former Murcia players. The second adds two goals. Another old acquaintance will be Chuma, formerly of UCAM and who wears a number as ‘9’ for the team. The Japanese Akito Mukai is another proper name.

These are the clean sheets that Real Murcia has achieved in the last four games. In the previous four games they conceded in all of them and conceded eight goals in total, an average of two per game.

Imperial players take advantage of the losses to be present in the first team The numerous casualties that Real Murcia has been having in recent weeks is allowing the Imperial players to be present in the first team matches. And in Mérida it will be no different. With six absences, Andrés Carmona, Ismael Ferrer, Erik Santiago and Leandro will once again accompany the seniors. The four have already been called up for the duel against Algeciras. Previously, Totti was also summoned for the two matches in the Balearic Islands. This phase of the season has already facilitated Andrés’ debut with the first team in the duel against Atlético Baleares. In turn, Ferrer pointed out this week to the club’s media that “I am from Murcia and it is a pride to be here year after year and help Murcia in every way possible. “When Munúa wants me to contribute to the team above, we will be there to lend a hand.”

