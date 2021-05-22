Dementia can develop after a number of small strokes, a complete stroke, or damaged blood vessels in the brain, which is known as vascular dementia.

Brain damage can occur when blood flow to an area is interrupted (such as a stroke). The warning signs of vascular dementia tend to be more noticeable soon after a major stroke.

Sudden changes after a stroke in thinking and perception may include:

1- Confusion

3- Trouble speaking or understanding speech

4- Symptoms of a physical stroke, such as a sudden headache

5- Difficulty walking

6- Poor balance

7- Numbness or paralysis on one side of the face or body

And “gradual changes in thinking” can occur after many small strokes, some of which are unknown to the affected person.

This can lead to poor planning and judgment, uncontrolled laughing and crying, and decreased ability to pay attention. It can also make it difficult to find the right words to describe something.

The signs and symptoms of vascular dementia depend on the affected area of ​​the brain. Language, reading, writing and communication can be affected in vascular dementia.

Although memory loss may not be a problem at first, it may occur later as the disease progresses.

To help protect the blood vessels in the body and reduce the risk of vascular dementia, there are things that can be done.

First, it is very important not to smoke, limit alcohol consumption, and maintain a healthy weight.

It is also beneficial to exercise a lot and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

And these lifestyle choices must be able to keep blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels low, thus protecting the brain.

However, if a person does indeed have vascular dementia, the same lifestyle guidelines will be given by medical professionals to help slow the progression of the disease.