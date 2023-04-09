The “Noble Number” charity auction for distinguished numbers, which was held yesterday evening, in Dubai, achieved 97,920 million dirhams, which will go entirely to support the efforts of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to inaugurate The largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner, with the auction setting a world record.

The auction, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with Emirates Auctions and with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Etisalat from &e and du of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, included the sale of 35 unique numbers, including 14 distinguished numbers. For vehicle plates provided by “Dubai Roads”, 10 distinct phone numbers for “Du” company, and 11 diamond phone numbers for “Etisalat from &e”.

The “Most Noble Number” charity auction in Dubai witnessed the sale of the most expensive vehicle plate number in the world at an amount of 55 million dirhams for the p7 vehicle plate number, breaking the previous number of 52.2 million dirhams. 3 million dirhams, and the sale of the platinum phone number 971583333333 from “du”, at a value of two million dirhams.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, to contribute to finding sustainable solutions to combat hunger and malnutrition in the neediest communities, and to implement targeted programmes, projects and initiatives, within systematic plans and specific targets to eradicate hunger.

The charitable auctions for vehicle plate numbers amounted to a total value of 91,590 million dirhams, and the diamond numbers provided by “Etisalat by &e” amounted to 3,322,500 dirhams, and the distinguished numbers provided by “du” totaled 3,007,500 dirhams.

A number of businessmen and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work participated in the activities of the “Most Noble Number” charity auction in Dubai, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai, to support the comprehensive societal movement brought about by the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign by opening the door to contribute to its noble humanitarian cause for all individuals. and institutions to combat the challenge of hunger that threatens the lives of 828 million people in the world today.

The “Most Noble Number” charity auction displayed a set of distinctive numbers for vehicle plates, most notably the unique plate number P7, in addition to ten binary numbers, namely AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57, N41, as well as A group of other special numbers: Y900, Q22222, and Y6666.

The auction also presented distinctive phone numbers provided by “D”: 9715833333333, 971583333331, 971583333332, 971583333333, 971583333334, 97158333333, 97158333336, 971583333337, 9715833333333, 971583333333.

The unique plate number P7 achieved a value of 55 million dirhams, plate number AA19 amounted to 4.9 million dirhams, plate number AA22 sold for 8.4 million dirhams, AA80 for 3,025 million dirhams, O71 for 2,150 million dirhams, and X36 for 2,950 million. Dirhams, W78 at 2.09 million dirhams, H31 at 2,550 million dirhams, Z37 at 2,850 million dirhams, J57 at 1,950 million dirhams, N41 at 2,350 million dirhams, Y900 at 1,250 million dirhams, and Q22222 at 975 thousand dirhams, while The unique plate number Y6666 generated an amount of 1,150 million dirhams.

The “Most Noble Number” charity auction in support of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign offers an innovative option to enable the pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work and those keen to give in the month of goodness to contribute to providing a food safety net that extends from the Emirates through the campaign to reach the neediest groups in the least fortunate communities.