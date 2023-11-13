Researcher Urik Wills said he is closer to solving the identity of DB Cooper.

October 30, researcher Eric Ulis stated, bringing one step closer to solving the DB Cooper case. An American, who for many years has been conducting an independent investigation into one of the most mysterious aircraft hijackings in history, discovered a piece of light-colored matter in the forest near the city of Vancouver, Washington. According to him, the cut was made between 1964 and 1967, and it was in this material that the $200,000 with which Cooper allegedly jumped from a Northwest Orient Airlines Boeing 727-51 in November 1971 was allegedly wrapped.

Moreover, Ulis found the fabric near the place where three bundles of marked banknotes from the ransom that Cooper asked for the release of the hostages were discovered in 1980.

The item is at least 56 years old and somehow ended up in an inaccessible location within half a mile of where the money was found in 1980 Eric UlisDB Cooper case investigator

The story of DB Cooper is probably the most mysterious crime of the 20th century. For 52 years, the police and the FBI were unable not only to find the hijacker, but even to establish his identity. Cooper seemed to disappear into the night sky and become a legend.

DB Cooper hijacked a plane and made off with the ransom

On November 24, 1971, a man calling himself Dan Cooper bought a ticket on a Northwest Orient Airlines flight from Portland to Seattle. In those days, there was no document check of passengers on domestic flights. The American took a seat at the back of the plane, asked the flight attendant to bring him bourbon and soda, and lit a cigarette.

Eight minutes after takeoff, he handed flight attendant Florence Schaffner a note. A 23-year-old girl decided that a handsome man wrote her a romantic message, wanting to meet her. She didn’t even read it, but simply put it in her pocket.

Noticing this, Cooper whispered in Schaffner’s ear: “Miss, you better read the note. I have a bomb,” and invited her to sit in the chair next to him. The flight attendant asked to see the explosive device, and the passenger opened the suitcase, which contained several cylinders connected by wires.

Cooper’s hijacked Boeing 727-51 at Seattle Airport, November 25, 1971 Photo: AP

The hijacker demanded $200,000 in unmarked $20 bills and four parachutes. After landing, he released all the passengers and two flight attendants. Only two pilots, flight engineer and flight attendant Tina Macklowe remained on the plane. At 19:40, the criminal received what he needed, ordered the plane to take off and fly towards Mexico City at an altitude of three thousand meters and a speed of about 200 kilometers per hour.

The board was accompanied by two fighters. However, when the Boeing 727-51 landed in Reno, Nevada, to refuel around 10 p.m., Cooper was no longer on board.

Investigators determined that the hijacker opened the side steps at the rear of the plane and jumped out with a parachute. It happened at approximately 8:15 p.m., 50 kilometers northeast of Portland, Oregon.

Mucklow toldthat Cooper ordered her to go into the cockpit and lock herself in there with the rest of the crew. The last thing she saw was that the criminal was wrapped in some light-colored material. It is believed that he attached money to himself. Ulis is confident that he discovered precisely this matter. He plans to conduct an examination of the tissue and compare biological materials from it with DNA found in 2001 on a tie that the hijacker left on the plane.

Cooper’s accurate description did not help the investigation.

Passengers and crew members gave investigators a detailed description of the criminal: a slender man, approximately 40-45 years old, about 180 centimeters tall, weighing approximately 80 kilograms. From the words of witnesses, an accurate composite sketch of the hijacker was compiled. But all this did not help.

It soon became clear that his name is pseudonym. According to one version, the hijacker named himself after the character in the Franco-Belgian comics “The Adventures of Dan Cooper” – a funny but brave pilot.

This led the investigation to believe that the perpetrator could be a European, since these comics were not published in the United States or in English at all. However, it soon became clear that they were sold in Canada. A version has emerged that Cooper is from there. The name Dee Bea Cooper, by which the hijacker is known today, appeared due to an error by The Oregon Journal reporter James Long.

Either the source named him incorrectly, or I heard something wrong due to noise on the phone line James LongThe Oregon Journal reporter in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, 2016

The main character of the comic book “The Adventures of Dan Cooper” Frame: Mediacontainer / YouTube

DNA samples obtained from a tie left by the hijacker on a plane in 2001 helped investigators create a partial genetic portrait of him, but this has so far yielded nothing.

Many experts even doubted that Cooper survived the jump. The case took place in the northern United States at the end of November. The hijacker jumped out of the plane in thick clouds, the temperature outside was about minus 10 degrees Celsius, and Cooper was wearing only a light suit. Even if he successfully reached the ground, he would be unlikely to survive in the wilderness at night with low temperatures.

Other experts insisted that escape was possible, especially if an accomplice was waiting for him somewhere nearby. Only Cooper, like his possible accomplices, could not know exactly what territory he was jumping over and where he would land.

From 1971 to 2016, the FBI examined more than a thousand people who might have been Cooper. Some stated that it was they who carried out the theft and brilliant escape, but this most often became known from their relatives after the death of the likely suspects. In 2016, the FBI closed the DB Cooper case, and the crime mystery finally turned into a legend.

Identikit of Dee Bea Cooper Image: Federal Bureau of Investigation/Wikimedia

Eric Ulis sues the FBI for hiding information about the Cooper case

Certain oddities in the investigation appeared from the very beginning. For example, eight cigarette filters Cooper smoked on board the plane disappeared without a trace.

Three weeks after the hijacking, The Los Angeles Times received a letter allegedly written by the hijacker. The author reported that he had about a year to live, and the hijacking was a way to ensure a comfortable existence for the last months of his life. The sender was never found. Other publications later received similar letters. Everyone thought they were bad jokes.

The last major discovery in the D.B. Cooper case was made in 1980. Then eight-year-old Brian Ingram dug up three stacks of $20 bills on the banks of the Columbia River. The serial numbers indicated that they were from a ransom. The money was damaged by water, but was in the order in which it was packaged. Moreover, one of the packs was missing 10 banknotes, which seemed to have been taken out of it. The rest of the ransom was never found.

Ransom money found in 1980 Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation / Reuters

Eric Ulis has been investigating the Cooper case for 15 years. In July 2022, he said the hijacker worked for Rem-Cru in Pennsylvania. In addition to DNA, traces of several metals were found on his tie, including titanium and antimony. In the 1970s, titanium was used in chemical manufacturing and metalworking. Ulis believes that Cooper worked at Rem-Cru because it was one of the few that used titanium alloys with antimony.

I am confident that I identified not only the company where D.B. Cooper worked, but also its specific division. I needed something like “commercial DNA”. Regular DNA identifies a person, but commercial DNA helps determine where he works. And I actually found particles of a very rare alloy Eric UlisKing 5 interview, 2022

The researcher also believes that the current level of DNA research technology makes it possible to identify the mysterious criminal. He asked the FBI for the right to examine Cooper’s tie, but was refused.

In March Ulysses sued at the bureau, citing violations of the Freedom of Information Act, which gives citizens access to certain government documents. Nothing is known about the details of the proceedings, but it is strange that the FBI refused to examine evidence in a long-closed case.

It is worth noting that in July 2022, Australian researchers established the identity of the so-called Somerton Man, which remained a mystery for more than 70 years. The DNA genealogy research method helped them in this. It is quite possible that the DB Cooper case could be solved in a similar way. If only the FBI would give the researchers a tie.