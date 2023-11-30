Music swells the plant heritage of San Javier. The most musical forest in the municipality, which bears the name of FAN FUTURA in Santiago de la Ribera, grew yesterday with the planting of 40 more hackberries intended to offset the carbon footprint of the summer festival of urban and electronic music. Volunteer students from the two San Javier institutes were able to plant their own trees so that they grow alongside the more than one hundred hackberry trees that already form the new forest. The hackberry is one of the species with the greatest capacity to absorb carbon dioxide, which is involved in the greenhouse effect and global warming.

The organizers of this plantation, the FAN FUTURA festival and the San Javier City Council gave away t-shirts to the young participants and snacks were distributed to all attendees, who were able to participate in a raffle for tickets to attend next summer’s edition, scheduled for the last weekend of July in San Javier.

In its last edition, last July, the organization already managed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 35% with the use of state-of-the-art generator sets with ‘Stage 5’ engines, which reduce emissions by 90%. its emissions into the atmosphere, the result of collaboration with the company Himoinsa. Batteries with zero gas emissions were used for the beverage bars and displays.

“With a larger audience, we have managed to reduce the carbon footprint through alliances with Himoinsa, for the use of sustainable energy, and Gougo.es as a provider of sustainable mobility,” says the Sustainability Director of FAN FUTURA, José Manuel Jiménez. More than 40,000 spectators attended the concerts of Anuel AA, Mora, Villano Antillano, YSY A, Young Miko, Delaossa, Belén Aguilera and La Zowi, among other stars of more contemporary music. In line with its environmental commitment, the musical event managed to reduce the environmental impact with the use of electric vehicles to transport the artists and their equipment, through the agreement with the company Gougo.es. Other collaborators of FAN FUTURA’s sustainability strategy are the Estrella de Levante Foundation, and in the informative part, the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, with their games, workshops and parallel activities within the festival grounds itself.