Throughout the year 2023, Valencia will inaugurate an installation that will mark a before and after in sports and in the city itself. Valencia will have the most modern Arena in Europe, an enclosure that, in addition to becoming the luxurious home of Valencia Basket, will host all kinds of sporting, cultural and musical events, at the highest international level.

The promoter is Licampa 1617, a company whose owner is Juan Roig and who is part of his legacy and patronage group. It will be a modern and cutting-edge installation in Europe whose project will change the appearance of an entire neighborhood. The total cost of the project is 220 million. He ground on which it is located is property of the City Council Therefore, in addition to the annual fee that Licampa will pay (200,000 euros), the Arena will revert to the city’s heritage after 50 years.

Recreation of the environment where the Casal España Arena will be located.

Lycampa



El Casal España Arena de València, What is it the name of the site proposed by Juan Roig and that pay an amount each year for namingIt will be the pavilion where Valencia Basket plays its home games and the place that will house its offices and training ground. However, it will be much more than that.

On the sporting level, Valencia will aspire to host all kinds of World Cups of any sport in the Arena, the Final Four of the Euroleague, indoor motorized events or, for example, a game of the NBA European tour. On a cultural level, Valencia wants to apply as one of the cities that will become part of the concert circuit of international bands of the highest level. Its capacity (18,600 in concert mode), acoustics, vision and productivity in assembly They will be their weapons to complete (they insist that they do not arrive to compete) at already established facilities such as the Wizink Center or the Palau Sant Jordi.

Detail of the terraces that the Casal España Arena de València will have.

Lycampa



The complex, in addition to the main room (bowl) what can host 15,600 people in basketball gamesIt will have several multipurpose rooms, the main one of 1,200 square meters, and several smaller rooms so that the Arena has life throughout the week. “This with three events a year plus basketball does not hold“, says Víctor Sendra, managing director of Licampa, a name that has not been chosen at random as it comes from ‘Pamesa Champions League 2016-17’, the ACB champion title that Valencia achieved in 2017.

And to achieve these goals, Licampa has established a company (Valencia 5 Stars) to manage the Arena with the music promoting group The Music Republic, organizer of festivals such as FIB, Arenal Sound, Granada Sound among many other events. In fact, in mid-2021 the first talks to host the first events, which will take place throughout 2023, year in which it is scheduled to open.

Training track inside the Casal España Arena de València.

Lycampa



The design is the result of the study and visits of more than 30 arenas in Spain, Europe and the United States and its characteristic feature will be three terraces totaling 4,500 square meters, outdoors, to be used throughout the year. Inside, there will be three seat rings, one of them for VIP boxes. The center court will be located at 4.5

The materialization of Europe’s most modern arena will constitute a very powerful bullet at the time that Valencia acquires a Euroleague A License in a short time and do not have to classify by sporting merits year after year. However, this circumstance is something that in Licampa and the club tiptoe. “We do not win games or make the artist sing better but we will try to ensure that the user gets a unique experience”, Sendra sentence.

Sendra: “Valencia Basket will be the main tenant”

Victor Sendra.

Aberto Iranzo.



Víctor Sendra is the managing director of Licampa, the company that builds and will manage the Casal España Arena de València. Sendra was the general manager of Valencia Basket, aged 28, between 2004 and 2007.

Now, Roig has commissioned him to command the ship of his most grandiloquent and exciting project: provide the city of Valencia with an Arena to host events that are currently impossible to carry out.

-What is the Casal España Arena de València project?

– It is not a project only of the Arena. It is a comprehensive reform of a neighborhood. It is the reconstruction of a space that is partly already here: L’Alqueria, the rugby courts, the Fonteta … It encompasses the Arena, 20,000 square meters of park (Plaza Valencia Arena), two parking spaces with 1,300 spaces and the Les Arts school, which will be demolished and a totally new one built.

-What does Valencia Basket contribute to the project?

-He’s our brother. It will have preferential use and the best conditions to develop its activity there. He will be the main tenant but this is not only going to live off basketball, but much more will have to be generated around him.

-Imagine. The U2 world tour only includes one concert in Spain. What could the Casal España Arena de València offer?

-A capacity that can allow U2 to consider coming. Then, that the conditioning (acoustics, vision …) is very optimal. And that is competitive in terms of lowering production costs. It is not the same to ride in 8 hours as in 4. That is time and money.