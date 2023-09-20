There is nothing more magical in the world of football than scoring a goal, but it is even more magical, if possible, that the author of that goal scores it who has the role of avoiding goals against your team. Every time a goalkeeper goes up to take a corner, he moves away from his area to approach the rival… There is always something inside of us that wants that adventurous goalkeeper to score.
Today we will talk about goalkeeper goals that are still remembered:
An idol for Colombians is René Higuita. The coffee goalkeeper is football history because of his famous scorpion, his dribbling game as a goalkeeper. He has scored on several occasions, but one of the most memorable of his is that free kick he scored against River Plate in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.
Before signing for Sevilla, Serbian Dmitrovic was in the ranks of Eibar, where for a short period of time he became the team’s penalty taker. From 11 meters he managed to score against Atlético de Madrid.
In the 2010 season, Real Sociedad and Nastic de Tarragona faced each other in a duel that ended with victory thanks to the goal scored from a direct free kick by the Chilean goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo.
One of the most memorable goals is that of Andrés Palop, who joined the attack from a corner and managed to advance to the semi-finals of the former UEFA Cup, now the Europa League, an edition that Sevilla would win for the second consecutive time. . The video is a gem: goal by Palop, narration by Andrés Montes, football in La Sexta… It has it all.
Yesterday, against Atlético de Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, with a break and a header worthy of the best strikers, Lazio’s goalkeeper, Provedel, managed to score a goal that gave his team the tie in the minute 94.
Rogério Ceni could not be missing from this list, who is the top scorer of the players who have served as goalkeepers with 131 goals. The legendary Sao Paulo goalkeeper has scored mainly from direct free kicks and penalties
