For most mortals, inviting to a party simply involves sending a message to their friends or, in the best of cases, a little card with the date, place and a “confirm me, please.” But of course, Michael Rubin He is not among the majority of mortals. Nor his parties either. The events of the American businessman, 51 years old and with a fortune estimated at more than 11.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes, They are not from this world, nor are their invitations, their locations or the list of stars who answer their call. And if there is a holiday that in your native country that is celebrated with friends, and as long as the body lasts, it is the 4th of July, Independence Day of the United States. And at Rubin’s mansion, everything is already prepared for the big event of the year, which will be attended by Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski.

As he has been doing for four years now, Rubin will throw a magnificent party at his home in East Hampton, about three hours from New York (or less than an hour by helicopter, as he likes to get around). Dressed in white, last year, among others, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mbappé and Kendall Jenner attended. This year, the invitations have been sent since mid-May: an original, personalized work by George Condo, an artist who exhibits at MoMA and the Met, and whose value is estimated at $35,000. Additionally, this week he sent each guest white Nike sneakers, numbered and customized in a briefcase; It is estimated that they can cost $50,000 each pair. They are accompanied by a message: “Don’t vomit on them! Not even the bandages… I know who you are.” But at what point did a Philadelphia sports businessman with humble origins become the great American host?

More information

The truth is that Rubin’s name has been around for years in showbiz. Above all thanks to his money, because although he is now a multimillionaire, he has been very rich for a quarter of a century. And it is thanks to one of his passions: sports. 13 years ago he founded Fanatics, a company that licenses and sells the merchandising of nearly a thousand U.S. sports teams, both professional and collegiate: from NBA jerseys to hockey caps to baseball figurines and now, Euro Cup and Paris Olympics gear. Because they manufacture more than half of what they sell themselves, they are very agile in giving the market what it wants, and have achieved skyrocketing growth. Last December, The Wall Street Journal valued the company, private and with investment partners such as Jay Z, at $31 billion, in an article that Fanatics itself posted on your websiteso the figure should not be far away.

Michael Rubin, between his daughter Kylie Rubin (left) and partner Camille Fishel, at a Super Bowl party hosted by his company Fanatics at the Marquee club at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on February 10, 2024. Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

As is so popular in American narrative, Rubin’s case is one of those cases of a self-made man. He comes from a middle-class Jewish family, a psychiatrist mother and a veterinarian father, and since he was a child he began to earn money from it. At the age of 12 he set up a small ski repair shop in the basement of his house and with his profits and the proceeds from his bar mitzvahabout $10,000, at the age of 14 and with his father’s signature he opened a real establishment. He owed $200,000 at just 16, but his family lent him money for a lawyer, he won the lawsuit and ended up becoming the owner of five ski shops with sales of $2.5 million a year, as reported a magazine of his city.

Their education formal is meager. He attended Villanova University, a Catholic university in Pennsylvania, for less than a semester because his worried parents thought such ventures would ruin his life. He was always hanging out in the parking lot, doing business on the phone and skipping classes, and soon saw that it wasn’t for him. He continued to lose a little, win a lot, start a sneaker company, a logistics company, see that the internet was the platform of the future, and help many brands enter the market. e-commercehe succeeded with various companies, especially with Fanatics, and ended up becoming a millionaire.

Sport has always been the key to his business. Every year, Fanatics organizes big parties, and two are especially important: before and after the Super Bowl. In addition, between 2011 and 2022 he had participations in the Philadelphia 76ers basketball teams and the New Jersey Devils ice hockey teams. All this has made him rub shoulders with big names from the main US leagues, from businessmen to players, and from there to make the leap to celebrities such as the Kardashian sisters, actors, models… which in turn has made him become a regular face in interviews, television shows and parties. He attends most of them with his partner, model Camille Fishel, 33 years old, with whom he has two young daughters, Rumi and Gema. But he is also the father of Kylie, who has just turned 18, the result of his marriage to a dance instructor named Meegan Spector, from whom he separated in 2011. She then declared herself “tired”, “fed up with the pressure” and the intense her husband’s work pace.

The fact of being among the 175 richest people in the world—according to Forbes— also helps him when it comes to giving birth to philanthropic projects. During the pandemic, thanks to various auctions of objects and experiences with celebrities, he raised more than 60 million dollars that he donated to organizations to fight hunger. And he has put special care into Reform Alliance, an organization that he founded with Jay Z when a mutual friend went to prison in 2017 for a crime that they considered unjust and that, in fact, ended up annulled. Together they seek to give opportunities to people who are on parole (which they consider unhelpful, expensive and inefficient), especially people with few resources.

His girlfriend said in a profile of hers on The New York Times As his ex-wife used to say, “Michael works a lot,” but he manages to close deals and spend time with his family. “Then, as soon as he closes that deal, another one always comes along.” The next one will be this July 4th where, like last year, he will have special guests at his exclusive party and performances of the caliber of Usher or Travis Scott, stars of 2023. Then, freshly brought pizza from Lucali, a famous Brooklyn establishment, was served with the most select champagnes and cognacs, or with Kevin Hart’s tequila, which the actor himself ended up serving in shots to the guests. And with a finishing touch of fireworks that were provided by the same company that organizes those of the Macy’s department store parade. This year, his 350 guests dressed in white will once again contemplate them from his 50 million dollar mansion.