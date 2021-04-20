Humans and dogs have been friendly for more than 40,000 years. According to the National Association of Pet Food Manufacturers, the number of domestic dogs in Spain was around seven million in 2019. It is more than clear that the dog is man’s best friend, although there are some breeds that are more loyal than others. Let’s see which ones.

Breton Spaniel

He is another excellent and very affectionate tracker, especially with children with whom he shows a special tenderness. It is a very active dog that needs to release energy on a daily basis.

Basset

A breed of hound dog that is sociable and calm. They get along well with other dogs and children, as their main characteristic is their affability, even with strangers, although if they feel danger they will bark loudly.

Boxer

Despite its strong character, it is a dog that gets along very well with children. Their large size is compounded by their enormous amounts of trust and loyalty that they place in their owners. In addition, they are very brave dogs.

Golden retriever

It is, without a doubt, one of the most docile dogs and a favorite of children. It is a very intelligent dog, with a lot of patience, but at the same time, it needs great dynamism to be happy.

Saint Bernard

This breed of alpine origin is a very large dog, but they are very calm and friendly, as well as loyal to their owners. They are sociable and eager to please dogs and they treat children with great care, with whom they are very understanding and patient.

Schnauzer

All breeds derived from this dog of German origin are great watchdogs. Despite their small size, they have a strong character, but they are very affectionate and friendly dogs, which will have to be socialized early.

German shepherd

They are intelligent dogs, as well as loyal and faithful to their owners. Used to living with children, it is a very calm dog that can also easily socialize with other pets. An excess of his ‘watchdog’ character can be corrected with a good education.

Akita

This breed of dog originally from Japan is very brave and they are authentic watchdogs taking advantage of their strength, both physical and character. Although they have been used historically as hunting dogs, they make a great family dog ​​because of their great loyalty.

Border collie

He is a very intelligent dog with an alert character that makes him immediately guess what is being asked of him. She has a great facility to adapt to any type of family, but she gets along especially well with children.

Rottweiler

Although vilified by many people, this dog is distinguished by his great loyalty to the family that welcomes him. It has an imposing presence due to its large size, in addition to being a very active dog that will have to be given a good education.

Labrador retriever

It is a very intelligent and diligent dog, but at the same time docile, which makes it get along well with children and with other dogs. It needs exercise, as it is not the most homebreed of all dogs, but it is one of the most faithful.

Bulldog

Bulldogs are not the favorite dogs, it is true that they are so vigilant that they can cause problems. The truth is that they are a class of very tender, friendly and very faithful to their family.