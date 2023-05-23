The Bertín Osborne program is giving a lot to talk about in this new season. If its premiere marked the return of Jesulín de Ubrique to Mediaset, the next ‘Mi casa es la tuya’ program, which will be broadcast next Monday, will feature Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco showing their most intimate facet. The couple does not leave anything behind and talks about how their love story began, the relationship with Isabel Preysler and even the imminent wedding of Tamara Falcó.

Ana and Fernando began dating in 2013. They had met at a concert by Enrique Iglesias and it seems that after friendship came love. Ten years later, they have married and have had two children, Miguel and Mateo who were born in March 2019 and December 2020, respectively.

Ana confesses to Bertín that when they started dating they saw “very little.” “He was always traveling and living in Qatar,” she recalls. While he confirms it since when he returned to Madrid, she was the one who worked in a law firm. “He would take her to work and pick her up. He was the driver to see her, “says the tennis player.

They got married in the Caribbean, in December 2017, in an intimate ceremony with 60 guests, and even then we were able to see the wedding dress and many of the details of that special day. What was not known is how the request for a hand was, something that it seems that they plan to reveal on television. “Nobody knows, I think not even Isabel knows,” Verdasco says about it during his talk with the presenter and singer.

The tennis player has fitted in very well with his wife’s family, with whom he feels one more, and his relationship with his mother-in-law is excellent. “Isabel has us like a king,” he says. “To me, the Preysler family means just that, family. For me, whether it is Preysler, whether it is Verdasco, whether it is Iglesias… in the end, to this day, it is my family », he acknowledges.

The athlete defines the queen of hearts as a “perfectionist” and does not hesitate to joke about how his wife has also inherited this desire. «As she is a perfectionist, she is also very critical that everything is perfect and how she likes it. This is how the daughter came out », he says. And, although he acknowledges that Isabel Preysler “is very intimidating”, he assures that “as a mother-in-law she is incredible.” “The truth is that I have always gotten along great with Isabel,” he highlights.

The question about Tamara Falcó and her upcoming wedding could not be missing from the interview. With his usual sarcasm, Bertín asks: “Do you think Tamara will finally get married or not?”, to which his sister clearly responds: “Of course he will!”, to end by toasting everyone together to the happiness of the couple and for their link.