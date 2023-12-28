2023 is about to end and 2024 is about to begin, this means there are a lot of new games on the way. The first months of next year are truly full of releases and, to help you plan your future shopping calendar, we offer you a list of the most interesting games coming in January, February and March 2024 with precise release dates.

Let's start with January 2024:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – January 19th

Another Code: Recollection (PC version) – January 19

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25

Tekken 8 – 26 January

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26

BlazBlue Entropy Effect – January 31st

Here it is instead February 2024:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1st

Persona 3 Reload – February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – February 2

Helldivers 2 – 8 February

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

Biomutant (Switch) – February 14

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – February 14

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16

Skull and Bones – February 16

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance – February 21

Nightingale – February 22

Pacific Drive – February 22

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake – February 28

Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29

Finally, here is a selection of March 2024 games:

As Dusk Falls (PlayStation version) – March 7

Unicorn Overlord – March 8

Alone in the Dark – March 20

Dragon's Dogma 2 – March 22

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – March 22

Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22nd

Rise of the Ronin – March 22

South Park: Snow Day! – March 26

Obviously those indicated are not all the upcoming games, but only a selection of the most interesting ones.