2023 is about to end and 2024 is about to begin, this means there are a lot of new games on the way. The first months of next year are truly full of releases and, to help you plan your future shopping calendar, we offer you a list of the most interesting games coming in January, February and March 2024 with precise release dates.
Let's start with January 2024:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – January 19th
- Another Code: Recollection (PC version) – January 19
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25
- Tekken 8 – 26 January
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect – January 31st
Here it is instead February 2024:
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1st
- Persona 3 Reload – February 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – February 2
- Helldivers 2 – 8 February
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13
- Biomutant (Switch) – February 14
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – February 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16
- Skull and Bones – February 16
- Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance – February 21
- Nightingale – February 22
- Pacific Drive – February 22
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake – February 28
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster – February 28
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29
Finally, here is a selection of March 2024 games:
- As Dusk Falls (PlayStation version) – March 7
- Unicorn Overlord – March 8
- Alone in the Dark – March 20
- Dragon's Dogma 2 – March 22
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – March 22
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22nd
- Rise of the Ronin – March 22
- South Park: Snow Day! – March 26
Obviously those indicated are not all the upcoming games, but only a selection of the most interesting ones.
Your New Year's purchases
As you can see, the first of the year is full of very interesting releases and we are sure that everyone will find something to their taste. So tell us, which games do you intend to buy and which ones will have to wait for substantial discounts regardless of quality?
