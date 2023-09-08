As we have already seen on occasion, there are no uninteresting numbers. If there were, the smallest of them would automatically become interesting for the mere fact of being the smallest, and it would have to be removed from the list of those not interesting, with which another would become the smallest, and therefore…

But just because all numbers are interesting doesn’t mean they are all interesting to the same extent, and most mathematicians would agree, with little variation, that the most interesting are:

0

0 is the key to positional number systems, such as decimal (the favorite of ten-fingered humans) and binary (the favorite of machines, which only have two “fingers”: open and closed). But is it really a number? The ontological status of 0 is very special, and when Kronecker said that God had only created the natural numbers and the rest were man’s business, he surely did not consider 0 among the first. Converting a sign that represents nothingness -or absence- into one more operative digit, on an equal footing -or almost- with the other nine, was one of the great feats of the human mind.

1

The status of 1 is also unique (pun intended). It seems prime, since it is only divisible by itself and by unity (which in this case are the same thing), but it is not considered as such (although some mathematicians think that its exclusion is debatable). It is the neutral element of multiplication: 1 xa = a.

2

It is the only even prime number, which would be enough to include it in the list of the most interesting numbers. It is the basis of the binary system and, therefore, of computer language. The powers of it -and it as an exponent- appear continuously in both mathematics and physics. It has some unique properties, like 2 + 2 = 2 x 2. Can you think of any other peculiarities of the number 2?

√2

The square root of 2, measured from the diagonal of a square with a unit side, in addition to the great frequency with which it appears in all types of calculations, has great historical importance, since it was the first irrational number (that is, it cannot be expressed by a fraction) discovered and caused a real commotion among the Pythagoreans. Can you show that √2 cannot be expressed as a fraction?

π

And speaking of irrational numbers, without a doubt π is the most famous. As is well known, it is the ratio between the length of the circumference and its diameter, and its approximate value is 3.1416. But surprisingly, π appears in mathematical and physical formulas that have nothing to do with circumference, or even geometry. Can you remember -or find- any of these unexpected occurrences of π?

and

It is the limit of (1 + 1/n)ⁿ as n tends to infinity, and it is the base of natural or natural logarithms. Its value is e = 2.7182…, and, like π, it is not only irrational, but also transcendental, that is, not only can it not be expressed as a fraction, but it is not the solution of any algebraic equation either. (unlike, for example, √2, which is a solution of the equation x2 = 2).

Yo

The imaginary unit, i = √-1, is an “impossible” number, since there is no number that multiplied by itself gives -1, since, as is well known, minus times minus gives more. The introduction of imaginary numbers seems arbitrary, the whim of a mad mathematician, and yet they have turned out to be extraordinarily useful, both in mathematics and in physics (but that is another article).

Few mathematicians would question the presence of the previous seven numbers in the list of the most interesting; but, of course, it is possible to add a few more, and I invite my astute readers to expand it to ten. What other numbers do you think deserve to be among the top ten?

