Today, Friday, March 8, 2024, we celebrate International Women's Day, a moment in which we commemorate the struggle of women for their participation in society and their full development as people, in search of equality that was not possible in the past. has been granted.
Historically, football has been a sport reserved exclusively for men. Thus, there are many women who have fought to change this situation, trying to lift women's football from a oblivion that seemed impossible to save, and turn it into a profession to which they can dedicate themselves in a normal way. The road has not been easy, although little by little it seems that they are achieving it, and we can observe a new generation of footballers that is giving a new dimension to women's sports.
Thus, below we leave you with a group of women who have contributed their grain of sand to cause a change of mentality in society in relation to women's football:
Born in 1905 in London, she is considered the first influential woman in the world of women's football, at a time when seeing a woman playing football was practically unheard of. Lily began playing during the First World War, due to the greatest shortage of men, achieving significant success until 1921 when it was banned by the British Federation as it was considered inappropriate for women. Despite this, Lily enjoyed a 30-year career in various countries around the world, scoring more than 1,000 goals and becoming a pioneering woman, so much so that she was the first to be included in the Hall of Fame at the National Museum. of British Football.
One of the pioneering Spanish women in football. Amelia was the first female president of a football club in Spain, specifically of Club Atlético Pinto, which she founded. She could not fulfill her passion because it was prohibited for women at that time to join a team, although she could hold management positions, as long as she had the authorization of her father or husband. Amelia received the support of the then president of Atlético de Madrid, Vicente Calderón, and she achieved great impact in the media.
Her importance lies in the fact that she was the founder and first captain of the first Palestinian women's football team, in a country in which the situation of women has been and continues to be complicated. Her role has been more prominent off the field, as injuries forced her to retire. Thus, she became an activist in favor of women's sports and especially soccer in the Middle East. Currently, she is a member of the Higher Council of Youth and Sports in Palestine, as well as Director of Communication for FIFA.
Influenced by her grandfather who was a goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid, Jenni began her career in this team. International with the Spanish National Team since 2012, she is considered one of the best players in the history of the country. Currently, the Spanish player plays for FC Barcelona, where she has won league, Champions and Copa de la Reina titles. In addition, she holds several scoring records, being the top scorer of the national team and the Spanish league.
Megan is one of the great players in the history of American soccer, and throughout her career she has had numerous moments that have left their mark around the world. She has a track record within reach of very few, being a World Champion on two occasions, a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, and the first footballer in history capable of winning the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Boot in the same season. , specifically in 2019.
The Galician soccer player is one of the most important players in Spanish soccer, especially because she has taken her country to different parts of the world, playing in the United States, Germany, France or Italy, which is where she currently competes. International with the Spanish National Team, she has been captain on many occasions, and since 2015 she has been a UEFA Ambassador for the development of women's football. As a curious fact, comment that Vero was responsible for the request to include women's soccer in the video game created by EA Sports, finally achieving it in 2016.
The main reference of Spanish women's football in recent years. Currently, she is the star of FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team. In addition, he has made history, being the second person of Spanish origin to win the Ballon d'Or, after the player Luis Suarez achieved it in 1960. In addition, not only has he won one, but the one in 2021 He also added that of the following year.
