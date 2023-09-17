The curator of the exhibition “Incredible India” named the most Indian places in Moscow in a conversation with Moslenta. A View from Russia”, held at the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve Olga Sosnina. Among them was a shopping center (TC) in the building of a former hotel at the Sevastopolskaya metro station.

“There are a lot of Indian-owned shops there today. Clothing, interior items, cosmetics, incense, jewelry, religious items,” she explained.

In addition, the expert highlighted Indian shops, shops and national restaurants, of which there are many in the capital.

Earlier, Natalya Bondarchuk named the most important Moscow places in her life.