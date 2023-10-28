You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Atlantean vs. Cancun
Atlantean vs. Cancun
The goal was recorded in the second division of Mexico.
There are strange goals, but the one that was recorded this Thursday in Mexico’s second division has aroused all kinds of ridicule and even suspicion.
It happened in the match that Atlante was playing against Cancún FC. The game was about to end, at minute 83, when the strange play occurred.
The defender of Atlante Elbis Sousa He began to run with the ball from one side to the other without deciding to clear or make a pass, while receiving a mark from an opponent.
Sousa began to run towards his own goal and when he was close to his goalkeeper he allowed the player Abdoul Amoustaphawho scored the only goal of the match.
With that goal, Cancún was left with the three points, while mockery towards Sousa broke out on social networks for his strange action.
