Is this the most inconvenient dairy farming secret? Calves that are immediately removed from the cow after birth and grow up without a mother? Farmer Durk Oosterhof does things differently. For twenty years. He is happy that his milk is now on the shelf as ‘Puppy Love’ and that there is finally discussion. “Not everything can be expressed in money.”
Edwin Timber
Latest update:
07:08
