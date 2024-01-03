The most important | Two people were caught in an avalanche, electricity consumption at a winter record

HS's news summary tells the most important news from Finland and the world on Wednesday. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Pallastunturi Pyhäkuru photographed on Wednesday. Avalanches happen in Pyhäkuru every year.

A mother and child were caught in an avalanche in Pallas

Two On Tuesday, two people, a mother and a child, were trapped under an avalanche in Muonio's Pallastuntur, the Lapland Police Department said on Wednesday. An avalanche was observed in the area, which was about 400 meters wide. The mother was found dead on Tuesday evening, but the child is still being searched for.

Mother and child were together on a ski hike in the Pallastunturi area, According to HS data possibly in Pyhäkuru.

Read more about the accident.

For OP-Kod, December was the second positive month after November after a long period of decline. Home

Real estate agents believe that a turning point has taken place

Housing trade was busy in December, and both the real estate agency chain Kiinteistömaailma and OP-koti report that there were significantly more deals than a year earlier.

“Especially in the capital region, many companies belonging to the Kiinteistömaailma chain report a busy December, and individual record months were also achieved in other parts of the country, which is not quite usual at this stage of the year”, CEO of Kiinteistömaailma Mika Laurikainen says.

Read more about the outlook for housing sales.

According to Fingrid, electricity sufficiency in Finland seems good so far.

Electricity consumption rose to a winter record

Uptight the freezing temperatures have raised Finland's electricity consumption to peak readings this winter during Tuesday and Wednesday.

At its peak, the use of electricity has risen to over 14,500 megawatts, says the grid company Fingrid in its press release. Wednesday morning number already exceeded 14,700 megawatts.

Although electricity consumption has risen really high, according to Fingrid, it has not caused any problems.

Read more about electricity consumption.

Other news from Finland and the world

The frosts will continue, but it may ease on Sunday

The police suspect: The fire in the apartment building was started by a violent person on purpose

South Korea's opposition leader was in danger of being stabbed

Police are investigating negligence in the Tokyo plane crash

Contactless payment was renewed at the turn of the year

Holmenkollen's 50 km race going down in history

Sports and culture

Kimmo Kinnunen refused a new top job in China

Javelin throw world champion Kimmo Kinnunen was already returning to coaching duties in China.

“This time I didn't think to say no right away when this kind of job was offered,” explains Kinnunen when highlighting the negotiations that took place in December. In 2021, he refused India's lucrative offer.

“It ended the way things with the Chinese often end,” Kinnunen describes the negotiations, which were concentrated on Christmas.

Read more about Kimmo Kinnusen's plans.

Lux Helsinki returns to its roots

Light art the festival Lux Helsinki brightens up the darkness of January again. The theme of the festival this year is “science from art”.

This year, the festival is returning to its roots: the main venue is now in Senatintorki after a break of years. The event area has been condensed, because the visitors have wished for a more compact whole instead of last year's more dispersed festival.

Read more about the Lux light festival.

This is what we are talking about today

In light of the statistics, our eating habits have changed.

We eat completely differently than we did 20 years ago

Statistics based on this, our eating habits have changed. A considerable drop can be seen especially in the consumption of milk. The use of vegetables is again clearly on the rise. A fascinating detail is the increasing prevalence of nuts in the diet.

According to statistics, we also eat healthier than previous generations. Despite the fact, people gain weight. What is the reason?

Read more about the diet.

HS's news summary is published on weekdays at 5 p.m. You can always find all the latest news at HS.fi.