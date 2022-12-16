The most important things, the lyrics of Will’s song at Sanremo Giovani 2022
What is the text of The most important things, Will’s song competing in Sanremo Giovani 2022 broadcast on Rai 1, Friday 16 December? Here are all the lyrics to the song:
Back in time, oh
here how to get back
two stars in the sky that
turned pink
I need your advice
but you are no more
of the ones you gave me
I stay alone and
I apologize if
I hold you tight and I won’t let you go
I would like to know how to love me
like you did
like you did
But do you remember the holidays
but do you remember the highest waves in the world
I wanted to tell you everything I thought
and I never did
because I thought there was time
because I thought one day I will have the courage
but then I learned that they never put off
the most important things
Tell me you won’t be late
and that you come back at least for dinner
you left me only cigarette
and the silence of tonight
I wish I could be like you were
beautiful as you are
And tell me you remember
how the sand burned
and consumes anger
that in the end nothing changes us
and the songs you used to sing I don’t hear them anymore
I don’t hear them anymore
But do you remember the holidays
but do you remember the highest waves in the world
I wanted to tell you everything I thought
and I never did
because I thought there was time
because I thought one day I will have the courage
but then I learned that they never put off
the most important things
And even the sky cries
you don’t know what I would give to be with you for a while
make you smile again
and even the sky cries
you don’t know what I would give to be with you for a while
and make you smile again
But do you remember the holidays
but do you remember the highest waves in the world
But do you remember the holidays
but do you remember the highest waves in the world
I wanted to tell you everything I thought
and I never did
because I thought there was time
because I thought one day I will have the courage
but then I learned that they never put off
the most important things
Streaming and TV
Where to see Sanremo Giovani 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The final of the competition will be broadcast, as mentioned, tonight – Friday 16 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#important #text #Wills #song #Sanremo #Giovani
Leave a Reply