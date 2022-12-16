The most important things, the lyrics of Will’s song at Sanremo Giovani 2022

What is the text of The most important things, Will’s song competing in Sanremo Giovani 2022 broadcast on Rai 1, Friday 16 December? Here are all the lyrics to the song:

Back in time, oh

here how to get back

two stars in the sky that

turned pink

I need your advice

but you are no more

of the ones you gave me

I stay alone and

I apologize if

I hold you tight and I won’t let you go

I would like to know how to love me

like you did

like you did

But do you remember the holidays

but do you remember the highest waves in the world

I wanted to tell you everything I thought

and I never did

because I thought there was time

because I thought one day I will have the courage

but then I learned that they never put off

the most important things

Tell me you won’t be late

and that you come back at least for dinner

you left me only cigarette

and the silence of tonight

I wish I could be like you were

beautiful as you are

And tell me you remember

how the sand burned

and consumes anger

that in the end nothing changes us

and the songs you used to sing I don’t hear them anymore

I don’t hear them anymore

But do you remember the holidays

but do you remember the highest waves in the world

I wanted to tell you everything I thought

and I never did

because I thought there was time

because I thought one day I will have the courage

but then I learned that they never put off

the most important things

And even the sky cries

you don’t know what I would give to be with you for a while

make you smile again

and even the sky cries

you don’t know what I would give to be with you for a while

and make you smile again

But do you remember the holidays

but do you remember the highest waves in the world

But do you remember the holidays

but do you remember the highest waves in the world

I wanted to tell you everything I thought

and I never did

because I thought there was time

because I thought one day I will have the courage

but then I learned that they never put off

the most important things

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sanremo Giovani 2022 on live TV and live streaming? The final of the competition will be broadcast, as mentioned, tonight – Friday 16 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.