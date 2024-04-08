The most important | The squatters returned to work, private schools are threatened with a strike

HS's news summary tells Monday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 7 p.m.

8.4. 19:00

On Monday, everyday life after the political strikes got off to a calm start in Helsinki's Vuosaari harbor.

It is estimated that it will take several weeks for the situation to normalize in the ports

You can listen to the compilation from this button.

Jobs Finnish ports continued on Monday after four weeks of political strikes. It is estimated that it will take several weeks for the situation to normalize.

“Today [maanantaina] it's calm, tomorrow it's busier and the day after tomorrow it's busy”, CEO of steveco, a company in the condensing and logistics industry Ari-Pekka Saari evaluate.

Hanko port, on the other hand, was already full of activity on Monday, and Turku was also clearly busier than normal.

Read more about port congestion.

Among other things, the Oulunkylä joint school is on the list of schools that are threatened by a strike.

Several private schools are threatened with a strike at the end of April

EDUCATION FIELD On Monday, the trade union OAJ, the Association of Public and Welfare Industries JHL and the Jyty trade union issued a strike warning for several private schools and educational institutions.

The strike is planned to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday 23-24. April. It concerns approximately 1,500 employees who are covered by the collective agreement in the private teaching sector in six locations.

Read more about the threat of a school strike.

Candles were lit outside the Viertola school in Vantaa on Friday, April 5.

The teacher who alerted the class was able to talk the school shooter into leaving

THE POLICE according to the Vantaa school shooting happened in a classroom where there was one teacher. He began to administer first aid to the victims. Another teacher who was called to the scene was able to talk the armed suspect into leaving the school, the police say.

The police announced earlier on Monday that the gun used by the suspect did not belong to a family member but to a close relative.

Read more in the shooting investigation.

Other news from Finland and the world

Sports and culture

Erkka Westerlund wants better management in hockey

Coach Erkka Westerlund has followed the current development of hockey with concern. He needs a faster change in the culture of the sport.

According to him, the operating culture of ice hockey as a team sport has been leader- or coach-oriented. Frankly, quite authoritarian.

Read more about Westerlund's thoughts.

Donald Trump listens to the same playlist in his mansion

of the United States former president Donald Trump likes classic rock songs and listens to them over and over again, reports the news site Axios' article.

Elvis Presley, Elton John and James Brown are the kind of artists whose music Trump is known to never tire of.

Read more about Trump's taste in music.

HS's news summary is published on weekdays at 7 p.m. You can always find all the latest news at HS.fi.