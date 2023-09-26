The most important | The minister does not want Finland in the Baltic air surveillance, the expert supports the additional rights of the police, the Chinese can now celebrate after the corona lockdowns

Homeland|The most important of the day

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tallinn.

The Estonian Minister of Defense does not want Finland to monitor the Baltic air in Estonia

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur does not consider Finland officially part of the Baltic air control in Ämari. Instead, Finland can support the region from Finland if necessary.

“I prefer that we continue air surveillance, as we have done until now,” Pevkur tells HS.

The legal project investigates the possibilities for the police to use fingerprints stored in passport and identity card registers in criminal investigations.

A legal scholar evaluates the police’s desire to get access to citizens’ fingerprints

Criminal- and professor of procedural law Matti Tolvanen The University of Eastern Finland sees no constitutional problem with the use of citizens’ fingerprints in the investigation and prevention of crimes.

“If strictly defined, I would consider it a very useful activity.”

The Ministry of the Interior said on Monday that it would set up a legislative project to evaluate and prepare changes to the regulations on the processing of biometric data.

When you’re having fun in China, even your shirt might fly off.

China’s economy is in trouble after the corona, but people are celebrating like it’s the last day

China’s the economy is in serious trouble, but the town of Zibo is celebrating like it’s the last day. Every single night.

The biggest question is, did the people lose their trust in the leadership of their country due to the harsh corona measures?

Other news from Finland and the world

Three people were injured in the explosion in Stockholm and one in Linköping

The police’s preliminary investigation reveals how the Ullanlinna victim died

Interest rates turned down

The government cuts asylum seekers’ benefits as low as the constitution allows

Stockmann’s shares are still getting more expensive

“Arska” received a prison sentence for 55 crimes

Jokerit returns to the ice rink in Helsinki

Sports and culture

The oligarchs who own Helsinki hall are now willing to sell the hall

There may be a quicker solution to the stalemate at the former Hartwall arena than anticipated.

The former The fate of the Hartwall arena, i.e. the current Helsinki Hall, speaks for itself. Surprisingly, a solution to the stalemate may be found faster than expected.

The Russian owners of Helsinki Hall, the embargoed oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberghave now given the arena a sales permit.

The two own the voting shares of the arena through Arena Events oy, which they run.

The company behind the new Iloisen Theater went bankrupt, but the former tango king is now continuing the operation

Teijo Lindström, the new owner of the new Iloisen Teatter, performing at the Tango market’s celebration concert in 2019.

From his revue The operation of the well-known Uuis Iloisen Teatteri is about to be restarted. The operation of the traditional theater will be continued by the new owner Teijo Lindström. UIT will make a comeback with Christmas concerts in Helsinki and Lahti at the end of the year.

Lindström bought the rights to use UIT’s name from the bankruptcy estate of Hakaniemi musiikkiteatteri Oy in March. The background company of the new happy theater was declared bankrupt in October of last year.

This is what we are talking about today

Research: Smart people are cool

The emotional reactions of those who blink seem to be milder than those who blink less.

Cognitively the emotional reactions of gifted people are milder, develop more slowly and change more gradually than those of people with weaker information processing skills.

This is what researchers from North Dakota State University in the United States report in the journal Intelligence. With a series of experiments, they found out whether the emotional reactions of people who blink and people who don’t blink differ from each other.

