The most important | The minister does not want Finland in the Baltic air surveillance, the expert supports the additional rights of the police, the Chinese can now celebrate after the corona lockdowns

Homeland|The most important of the day
HS’s news summary tells Tuesday’s most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.
The Estonian Minister of Defense does not want Finland to monitor the Baltic air in Estonia
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur does not consider Finland officially part of the Baltic air control in Ämari. Instead, Finland can support the region from Finland if necessary.
“I prefer that we continue air surveillance, as we have done until now,” Pevkur tells HS.
Read more about the Minister of Defense of Estonia.
A legal scholar evaluates the police’s desire to get access to citizens’ fingerprints
Criminal- and professor of procedural law Matti Tolvanen The University of Eastern Finland sees no constitutional problem with the use of citizens’ fingerprints in the investigation and prevention of crimes.
“If strictly defined, I would consider it a very useful activity.”
The Ministry of the Interior said on Monday that it would set up a legislative project to evaluate and prepare changes to the regulations on the processing of biometric data.
Read more about the legislative project.
China’s economy is in trouble after the corona, but people are celebrating like it’s the last day
China’s the economy is in serious trouble, but the town of Zibo is celebrating like it’s the last day. Every single night.
The biggest question is, did the people lose their trust in the leadership of their country due to the harsh corona measures?
Read more about China’s economic situation.
Other news from Finland and the world
-
Three people were injured in the explosion in Stockholm and one in Linköping
-
The police’s preliminary investigation reveals how the Ullanlinna victim died
-
Interest rates turned down
-
The government cuts asylum seekers’ benefits as low as the constitution allows
-
Stockmann’s shares are still getting more expensive
-
“Arska” received a prison sentence for 55 crimes
-
Jokerit returns to the ice rink in Helsinki
Sports and culture
The oligarchs who own Helsinki hall are now willing to sell the hall
The former The fate of the Hartwall arena, i.e. the current Helsinki Hall, speaks for itself. Surprisingly, a solution to the stalemate may be found faster than expected.
The Russian owners of Helsinki Hall, the embargoed oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberghave now given the arena a sales permit.
The two own the voting shares of the arena through Arena Events oy, which they run.
Read more about the situation at Helsinki Hall.
The company behind the new Iloisen Theater went bankrupt, but the former tango king is now continuing the operation
From his revue The operation of the well-known Uuis Iloisen Teatteri is about to be restarted. The operation of the traditional theater will be continued by the new owner Teijo Lindström. UIT will make a comeback with Christmas concerts in Helsinki and Lahti at the end of the year.
Lindström bought the rights to use UIT’s name from the bankruptcy estate of Hakaniemi musiikkiteatteri Oy in March. The background company of the new happy theater was declared bankrupt in October of last year.
Read more about New Happy Theatre.
This is what we are talking about today
Research: Smart people are cool
Cognitively the emotional reactions of gifted people are milder, develop more slowly and change more gradually than those of people with weaker information processing skills.
This is what researchers from North Dakota State University in the United States report in the journal Intelligence. With a series of experiments, they found out whether the emotional reactions of people who blink and people who don’t blink differ from each other.
Read more about the recent American study.
HS’s news summary is published on weekdays at 5 p.m. You can always find all the latest news at HS.fi.
#important #minister #Finland #Baltic #air #surveillance #expert #supports #additional #rights #police #Chinese #celebrate #corona #lockdowns