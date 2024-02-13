The most important | The losses in welfare areas are bigger than estimated, the location of the track damage was found

HS's news summary tells Tuesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 7 p.m.

Welfare areas are the target of tough austerity measures. In the picture, Husi's operating room robot at Meilahti's heart station. The image is not related to austerity measures.

Losses in welfare areas worse than previously estimated

of HS according to the data, the deficit of the welfare regions is larger than previously calculated. Consequently, the need for government spending cuts also increases.

According to recently completed calculations, last year's loss of the welfare regions, which manage social and health services, for example, has risen to around 1.35 billion euros. The government has promised to pay the losses of the welfare areas, but it has set aside only one billion euros for this.

The chairman of the coalition, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo commented on the strikes to the media on Tuesday.

Orpo accused the ay movement of “extra-parliamentary influence attempt”

Strikes cause “absolutely enormous damage” to the Finnish economy, said the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) on Tuesday. He said he hopes no good businesses or jobs will be lost now. Orpo described the trade union movement's opposition to the government's actions as an “extra-parliamentary influence attempt”.

The trade unions oppose Orpo's government labor market reforms with broad political on strike again this week.

There are clearly visible depressions in the rail track between Lahti and Kouvola.

The depressions in the rails stopped all train traffic in Finland

track damage, which caused the suspension of long-distance train services, has probably been found on the track section between Kouvola and Lahti, says the head of the track maintenance department Jukka P. Valjakka From the Railway Agency. The problem point was found at night between Lahti and Kouvola, between Mankala and Niinimäki.

VR announced on Monday that it will cancel all Tuesday's long-distance train services due to track damage for safety reasons.

Other news from Finland and the world

Voters went to great lengths to spoil their votes

The murdered four-year-old was returned to his mother only months before the murder

September was the warmest in Helsinki's measurement history

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wanted in Russia

Bruce Oreck: Finland can be proud of its political culture

Logokohu blew up Iittala's demand on Tori.fi

Sports and culture

Alexander Stubb is the athletic president

UPCOMING with the president of the republic By Alexander Stubb has a solid sports background. He is from a hockey family, former national team golfer and triathlon European champion.

55-year-old Stubb is the same age as Finland's longest-serving head of state when he takes office Urho Kekkonen. He is probably also at least as fit as UKK, which boasted its iron-strength physique in its time.

The victory came as a shock to Teemu Keister

Windows95man it was not intended to beat UMK. At least there was a win For Teemu Keister as a shock. On the UMK night, Keisteri didn't believe in victory until the trophy was handed to him.

“It has been completely torn to pieces here. At the moment, I'm waiting to get to therapy to unravel what has happened here”, says Teemu Keisteri.

This is what we are talking about today

The antinatalism supported by Matti Häyry comes from academic moral philosophy.

According to the antinatalist, humanity is allowed to die out

Philosophical professor Matti Häyrylla wouldn't mind if no one had offspring. Häyry is an anti-natalist who would let humanity die out.

“For me, antinatalism means that I don't have children, I don't plan to have children, and I wouldn't have anything against it if everyone in the world did the same,” Häyry states.

