Losses in welfare areas worse than previously estimated
of HS according to the data, the deficit of the welfare regions is larger than previously calculated. Consequently, the need for government spending cuts also increases.
According to recently completed calculations, last year's loss of the welfare regions, which manage social and health services, for example, has risen to around 1.35 billion euros. The government has promised to pay the losses of the welfare areas, but it has set aside only one billion euros for this.
Read more about the deficit in welfare areas.
Orpo accused the ay movement of “extra-parliamentary influence attempt”
Strikes cause “absolutely enormous damage” to the Finnish economy, said the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) on Tuesday. He said he hopes no good businesses or jobs will be lost now. Orpo described the trade union movement's opposition to the government's actions as an “extra-parliamentary influence attempt”.
The trade unions oppose Orpo's government labor market reforms with broad political on strike again this week.
Read more about the labor market situation.
The depressions in the rails stopped all train traffic in Finland
track damage, which caused the suspension of long-distance train services, has probably been found on the track section between Kouvola and Lahti, says the head of the track maintenance department Jukka P. Valjakka From the Railway Agency. The problem point was found at night between Lahti and Kouvola, between Mankala and Niinimäki.
VR announced on Monday that it will cancel all Tuesday's long-distance train services due to track damage for safety reasons.
Read more about track damage.
Other news from Finland and the world
Voters went to great lengths to spoil their votes
The murdered four-year-old was returned to his mother only months before the murder
September was the warmest in Helsinki's measurement history
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wanted in Russia
Bruce Oreck: Finland can be proud of its political culture
Logokohu blew up Iittala's demand on Tori.fi
Sports and culture
Alexander Stubb is the athletic president
UPCOMING with the president of the republic By Alexander Stubb has a solid sports background. He is from a hockey family, former national team golfer and triathlon European champion.
55-year-old Stubb is the same age as Finland's longest-serving head of state when he takes office Urho Kekkonen. He is probably also at least as fit as UKK, which boasted its iron-strength physique in its time.
Read more about Alexander Stubb's sports background.
The victory came as a shock to Teemu Keister
Windows95man it was not intended to beat UMK. At least there was a win For Teemu Keister as a shock. On the UMK night, Keisteri didn't believe in victory until the trophy was handed to him.
“It has been completely torn to pieces here. At the moment, I'm waiting to get to therapy to unravel what has happened here”, says Teemu Keisteri.
Read the interview with Finland's Eurovision representative.
This is what we are talking about today
According to the antinatalist, humanity is allowed to die out
Philosophical professor Matti Häyrylla wouldn't mind if no one had offspring. Häyry is an anti-natalist who would let humanity die out.
“For me, antinatalism means that I don't have children, I don't plan to have children, and I wouldn't have anything against it if everyone in the world did the same,” Häyry states.
Read more about antinatalism.
