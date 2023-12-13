The most important | The climate agreement will consign fossil fuels to history, the strikes will take place on Thursday

HS's news summary tells Wednesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.
The climate agreement consigns fossil fuels to history
UN At the climate meeting in Dubai on Wednesday, an agreement was reached, the purpose of which is to gradually move the fossil fuels that cause climate emissions into history.
The compromise obtained as a result of exceptionally strong political pressure is significant, even though the oil countries watered down the strongest records, such as binding obligations to phase out fossil energy.
The transition away from fossil fuels is included in the final text of the climate meeting for the first time.
SAK: The strikes will take place on Thursday
For Thursday the planned political industrial action will take place as announced.
The labor market model discussions between employers' and wage earners' organizations ended without results on Wednesday.
Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) still hoped earlier on Wednesday that strikes could be avoided. According to Orpo, the strikes, if implemented, would cause great damage to the Finnish economy and people's everyday life.
Finance Minister Purra warned about the gloomy outlook for the economy
In Parliament the weakening economic development is causing great concern. This has come up in many ways when dealing with next year's budget.
On Wednesday, the Parliament began to consider the budget and will vote on it at the end of the debates next week.
The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) confirmed the concerns by telling the parliament that next week's forecast of the Ministry of Finance “will not look better but worse”.
A significant change to Superpesis matches
Baseball Association announced a significant change on Wednesday. In the future, the super innings will be waived in the regular season matches of Superpesis, Ykköspesis and youth Superpesis.
If the match is tied after two periods, in the future the winner will be decided directly by a penalty shootout.
Riikka Pulkkinen plans to read her audio books herself in the future
Many authors are disappointed by the parliament's decision that e-lending allowances will be paid to actors for reading audiobooks.
Author Riikka Pulkkinen says that many authors intend to read their audiobooks themselves in the future.
“It doesn't seem meaningful that for a small amount of compensation one would start to shred copyright, when from the author's point of view it is quite clear who the author is.”
The favorite Christmas gifts are clear
In shopping malls already has a vision of what kind of packages will soon be under the tree. That's what S group, Kesko, Verkkokauppa.com, Tokmann and Stockmann say.
This Christmas, Finns rely on traditional classics for Christmas gifts, such as fluffy socks and pyjamas, but many packages also reveal surprises, such as a hot water bottle or a battery-operated pepper mill.
