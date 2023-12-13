The most important | The climate agreement will consign fossil fuels to history, the strikes will take place on Thursday

HS's news summary tells Wednesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

The chairman of the climate meeting, UAE Minister of Industry Sultan Al Jaber (left) hugged the general secretary of the meeting, Adnan Amin, after the final document had been approved.

The climate agreement consigns fossil fuels to history

UN At the climate meeting in Dubai on Wednesday, an agreement was reached, the purpose of which is to gradually move the fossil fuels that cause climate emissions into history.

The compromise obtained as a result of exceptionally strong political pressure is significant, even though the oil countries watered down the strongest records, such as binding obligations to phase out fossil energy.

The transition away from fossil fuels is included in the final text of the climate meeting for the first time.

On Thursday, the strike will stop public transport widely in the capital region, for example.

SAK: The strikes will take place on Thursday

For Thursday the planned political industrial action will take place as announced.

The labor market model discussions between employers' and wage earners' organizations ended without results on Wednesday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) still hoped earlier on Wednesday that strikes could be avoided. According to Orpo, the strikes, if implemented, would cause great damage to the Finnish economy and people's everyday life.

Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps) harshly criticized the newly established welfare regions for their large budget deficits. “Time will tell what the areas' viability is,” he said.

Finance Minister Purra warned about the gloomy outlook for the economy

In Parliament the weakening economic development is causing great concern. This has come up in many ways when dealing with next year's budget.

On Wednesday, the Parliament began to consider the budget and will vote on it at the end of the debates next week.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) confirmed the concerns by telling the parliament that next week's forecast of the Ministry of Finance “will not look better but worse”.

Other news from Finland and the world

Sports and culture

A significant change to Superpesis matches

In the regular season, matches are no longer decided in super innings.

Baseball Association announced a significant change on Wednesday. In the future, the super innings will be waived in the regular season matches of Superpesis, Ykköspesis and youth Superpesis.

If the match is tied after two periods, in the future the winner will be decided directly by a penalty shootout.

Riikka Pulkkinen plans to read her audio books herself in the future

Writer Riikka Pulkkinen says that he is disappointed with the parliament's law change.

Many authors are disappointed by the parliament's decision that e-lending allowances will be paid to actors for reading audiobooks.

Author Riikka Pulkkinen says that many authors intend to read their audiobooks themselves in the future.

“It doesn't seem meaningful that for a small amount of compensation one would start to shred copyright, when from the author's point of view it is quite clear who the author is.”

This is what we are talking about today

The favorite Christmas gifts are clear

Adults are given an airfryer, children have one toy above the others.

In shopping malls already has a vision of what kind of packages will soon be under the tree. That's what S group, Kesko, Verkkokauppa.com, Tokmann and Stockmann say.

This Christmas, Finns rely on traditional classics for Christmas gifts, such as fluffy socks and pyjamas, but many packages also reveal surprises, such as a hot water bottle or a battery-operated pepper mill.

