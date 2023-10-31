The most important | The agreement with the USA can be completed today, a sentence for terrorist crimes

HS’s news summary tells Tuesday’s most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

American MLRS battery: Captain Kurt Rossi, Ricardo Ramirez, Alex Gomez and Christopher Schuler during the Northern Forest 23 combat exercise at Rovajärvi, Rovaniemi in May 2023.

The defense cooperation agreement may be finalized today

Negotiations Discussions about the defense cooperation agreement, which is central to Finland and the United States, have continued since Tuesday morning. According to HS sources, the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), negotiated at the official level, may be completed today. It is about an agreement that legally defines how the United States can practically offer security guarantees to Finland.

According to the agreement, for example, US soldiers can arrive and stay in Finland quite freely. They don’t need a passport or a visa, for example.

In the annex to the agreement, the defense forces have defined the areas where US soldiers can operate. There will be no permanent bases for the United States, at least at this stage.

Read more about the DCA agreement.

3d guns and their cartridges confiscated by the police.

Three extreme right-wingers sentenced for terrorist crimes

Päijät-Hämeen on Tuesday, the district court gave its verdict on the terrorism charges against a man characterized as an extreme right-winger.

Four men were accused in the case, three of whom were convicted of crimes committed with terrorist intent. This is exceptional in Finland.

The one who received the harshest sentence was considered to be the main perpetrator Viljam Lauri Antero Nyman, three years and four months in prison. The verdict came from rare criminal charges: two aggravated firearms offenses committed with terrorist intent and two counts of training to commit a terrorist offense.

Read more about the court decision.

The rise in consumer prices slowed considerably in October. Unprocessed foodstuffs became more expensive by 4.5 percent from a year ago.

Inflation in the euro area slowed down to less than three percent

Consumer prices price increase, i.e. inflation, slowed down significantly in October.

This supports the financial market’s view that the European Central Bank is unlikely to tighten monetary policy any more. A significant reason for the slowdown in inflation is the European Central Bank’s rate hikes.

Based on the preliminary data published by Eurostat, the Statistical Center of the European Union on Tuesday, the inflation rate was only 2.9 percent in October.

Read more about rising consumer prices.

Other news from Finland and the world

Removing the bust of Lenin was illegal

A prison sentence for the boat driver for the boat accident in Hanko

The SAK unions will start strikes lasting no more than a day next week

A group of citizens is trying to block Trump’s candidacy with a lawsuit

The Esplanadi experiment has not improved the vitality of the center of Helsinki

Metsähallitus banned swamp training in Sipoonkorvi

Sports and culture

“Courage is overrated in the workplace”

A basketball player Juho Nenosella is a vision of psychological safety that aims at a healthy work environment. He is an experienced basketball player and a self-taught business coach whose clients are several listed companies. The central theme of the training is psychological safety.

“Courage is overrated, even irresponsible, when it is required to survive everyday work,” he says.

Nenonen reminds that psychological safety thinking cannot be brought directly to sports, as there is a lack of research data on the matter.

Read more about Juho Nenonen’s thoughts.

Why is one artist’s career cut short by judgment, but another’s not?

Jari Sillanpään The bookings for the Christmas concert tour were canceled due to the singer’s criminal convictions. However, not all types of crime are susceptible to the cancel culture, but it is especially suspicions and convictions of sexual crimes that generate boycott demands.

Cultural policy researcher, docent Pauli Rautiainen according to it, it is difficult to define on what basis some can continue their career, because the cases concerning artists appear as individual cases, from which it is difficult to draw general conclusions.

Read more about how the judgments have affected artists.

This is what we are talking about today

So-called emotional work is done in all human relationships. It’s no coincidence that it’s called work, because it takes effort to consider other people’s feelings.

How do you act when the mess left by your partner annoys you?

The couple the other party has cooked for both but left a mess in the kitchen. His partner comes home tired and throws a tantrum when he sees the explosion of dirty dishes. However, he leaves the disgusting comments about the mess unsaid and instead thanks the food.

This could be an everyday example of emotional work in a relationship. Emotional work improves relationships, but paying too much attention to other people’s feelings can also be exhausting. The experts tell you whether the emotional work of a relationship can be shared equally with the housework.

Read more about the emotional work of a relationship.

HS’s news summary is published on weekdays at 5 p.m. You can always find all the latest news at HS.fi.