The football year came to an end, a World Cup year that left Argentina led by Lionel Messi as world champion, in addition, we had other champions from their respective leagues, as well as from the most important competitions of the Old Continent.
Therefore, to end the year on the following list, we remind you of the most important champions of the year, how they got their trophies.
As is customary, the Teutonic championship belonged to the Bavarian team and again there was nothing new, obtaining recognition as the best club in Germany for the tenth consecutive time.
Finally, after a wait of more than a decade, the Rossoneri fans were once again able to celebrate a championship for their club, once crowning the 2021/22 season after 11 years of drought.
The cityzens They continue to increase their record in England and reached eight Premier League for the 2021/22 campaign, being the sixth of this century.
After Lille interrupted his streak of titles in Ligue 1, in Lionel Messi’s first season with the Parisian team they were able to lift the French championship once again.
Real Madrid were proclaimed champions of the season, winning their 35th league title on matchday 34. With plenty of time in advance they were able to better prepare to face their Champions League final.
The merengue team once again established itself as the monarch in Europe and reached 14 UEFA Champions League, being the seventh in this century. This of defeating Liverpool in a final with the slightest difference with a goal from Vinicius Junior.
the german club eintracht frankfurt was crowned champion of the UEFA Europa League after defeating on penalties the rangers Scotland five goals for four. Previously, he left FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez.
Playing the final match for the fourth time in Europe, Frankfurt He brought a European Cup to his museum for the third time in its history.
Finally, Lionel Messi’s Argentine team was able to consecrate the World Cup in Qatar, after beating the French team in the grand final, one of the best if not the best.
After drawing 2-2 in the 90 minutes of regulation, they tied again 1-1 after extra time and it was not until the penalty shootout that Argentina was left with the coveted trophy.
