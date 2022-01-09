The winter market is leaving very good additions to important teams, here are the ones that so far have been the most important:
It has been the bomb transfer of this market. Barcelona has paid Manchester City € 55M (plus € 10M in variables) for the Spanish striker. The footballer has signed until 2027 and will have a net annual salary of € 5M. The problem with Ferrán comes at the time of registering him in La Liga, the culé team will have to release € 3M of salary mass so that he can start competing.
The Brazilian star has decided to leave Barcelona in search of minutes. He will return to the Premier League and meet again with his friend Steven Gerrard (who was his teammate in Liverpool). The player has not been able to be presented because he is infected with COVID-19, he arrives at Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season and has decided to lower his salary. Barsa will only have to take care of 1/4 of his chip.
The English footballer returns to the Premier League, his departure from Atlético de Madrid was an open secret, the player was not comfortable and wanted to go home. He joins the great project of the billionaire Newcastle where he will be one of the highest paid players in his history. In his first game he has not started on the right foot, he has been eliminated from the FA Cup by a team that plays in League 1.
The one who has been one of the stars of Naples during the last seasons leaves Italy to join Toronto FC. The Neapolitan club offered him € 3M to renew, while the Canadian club offered him € 11M plus bonuses, the offers are colorless compared to each other, so Insigne will wear Toronto’s colors for the next 5 seasons. He leaves the club of his life, staying one goal away from equaling Diego Armando Maradona
