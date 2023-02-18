The most important signing of the big European clubs throughout its history

The big European clubs have been able to enjoy some of the best players in the world playing in their ranks. This is the list of the most important signings that each of the great European clubs has made throughout their history:
Although he was a signing for the Barcelona youth academy, the Argentine is undoubtedly the most important acquisition in the history of the Blaugrana club, winning it all with the team that launched him to fame and marking a time that is difficult to overcome.
Manchester United paid 19 million euros for a kid who soon took the reins of the English team and led them to the top. He left the Premier League having won every possible title and being the best player in the world.
Cristiano arrived at Real Madrid after winning the Ballon d’Or and winning the Champions League with United. His signing is one of the most publicized in history and he has left records that are difficult to beat during his stay in Spain.
He has been the flagship player of Atlético de Madrid since his signing in 2014. He won the Bronze Ball with the team and led them to two Champions League finals. Despite his fleeting departure to FC Barcelona, he continues to be very loved by the fans.
Mbappé was about to sign for Real Madrid when the Parisian club arrived and put him in charge of the project on up to two occasions. The Frenchman is called to be one of the players who will dominate football for the next decade.
The Polish forward led one of the deadliest teams in Germany. With Klopp at the controls and a trident with Gotze, Reus and Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund broke Bayern’s hegemony in Germany and broke into Europe.
Once he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world, Bayern arrived and offered 10 times what Borussia had paid for him. There, he led an all-powerful Bayern and broke all the records he could.
One of the most talented players in the history of soccer but who was hampered by multiple knee injuries. He came to Inter and broke it, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002.
The Brazilian is one of the best midfielders on record. He won every single title possible with the Italian team, including the Ballon d’Or in 2007.
Manchester City has many great signings, such as De Bruyne or Haaland himself, but when you think of the citizens, the mythical goal by the Argentine that gave them the Premier in 2012 comes to mind. One of the best forwards in the world during his stay in England.
Chelsea paid 35 million euros for the Belgian and given his performance in the Premier, they were few. Twice winner of the Premier League and two Europa League is what Eden Hazard left behind during his stay at Chelsea before heading to Real Madrid.
The Frenchman arrived from Juventus in 1999 and for the next 8 years he terrorized England. He won the Premier twice with Arsenal and was the best player in the Premier two years in a row.
The Egyptian was a discard from Chelsea that Liverpool knew how to take advantage of. Under Klopp’s orders, Salah has become one of the most dominating wingers in the world, returning the Champions League to the club 14 years after the last triumph.
With Harry Kane growing up through the Spurs academy, Gareth Bale is the club’s next most important player. His signing by the English team, coming from Southampton, released one of the greatest physical powers we have seen in football.
