The most important | Seven years in prison for Vastaamo suspect, conflicting claims about Gaza hospital attack

Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who is accused of hacking the data center, is required to be sentenced to seven years in prison.

The maximum penalty is required for the counter-suspect

Prosecutors demand Vastamo’s data breach to the accused Aleksanteri Kivimäki seven years in prison.

That’s the maximum you can get from these charges.

Kivimäki is accused of aggravated data breach, attempted aggravated blackmail against both Vastaamo and its customers, aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life and aggravated blackmail.

Kivimäki has denied the charges.

By combining public information, it becomes clear where exactly the authorities are conducting their investigations. When you combine this information with information about ship traffic, the movements of the two ships attract attention.

There are two areas in the Gulf of Finland where sailing is prohibited

Estonian This week, the minesweeper Sakala of the Defense Forces continues to locate the damage to the telecommunications cable in the Gulf of Finland. The damage has been located in Estonian domestic waters, but its exact location is still being searched for.

Estonia has declared a ban on sailing in the research area for the duration of the “mine search operation”, from Monday to Friday this week.

The official actions in the Gulf of Finland will also reveal in more detail in which areas the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline probably occurred.

At the beginning of the week, a square-shaped exclusion zone was marked in the Gulf of Finland, where movement should be avoided. The area is located on top of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, about 40 kilometers south of the Finnish coast, on the edge of the Finnish economic zone.

It is clear from the AIS data that in the morning of October 8th, there were only two vessels that reported their location moving in the Gulf of Finland, which were in the vicinity of both damage sites at the time the damage was detected.

One is the Russian nuclear-powered cargo ship Sevmorput and the other is the cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, which travels between China and Russia.

A view from the area of ​​Al-Ahli Hospital, where an explosion killed hundreds of people on Tuesday night.

There are conflicting reports about the hospital attack in Gaza

Explosion Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza City killed hundreds on Tuesday night. Israel and the Palestinians blame each other for the attack. Information about the attack is contradictory.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, which is part of the regime led by the terrorist organization Hamas, announced the death toll at 500, the spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense spoke of 300 dead.

Three and a half hours after the explosion, the Israeli Armed Forces issued a statement saying that “intelligence from multiple sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket attack that hit a hospital in Gaza.” Islamic Jihad already issued a statement before midnight, in which it called Israel’s claims lies, “with which the Zionist enemy tries to avoid responsibility for the brutal massacre.” Islamic Jihad is both an ally and a rival of the Hamas organization that controls Gaza.

Other news

Martti Ahtisaari’s funeral will be held on November 10

Surgeons are leaving Husi Bridge Hospital because they can’t operate enough

Strange photo copters are flying near Tampere’s power plants

Two women are accused of gross defamation in the Punkstoo brawl

Life sentences for the man and woman who choked the 18-year-old

Airports were evacuated in France due to a terrorist threat

Sports and culture

Finland cannot advance from the EC qualifying group

The scoundrels with three consecutive defeats, pushed itself out of the race for the next place in the EC qualifying group.

The matter was confirmed once and for all in Tuesday’s evening matches, where Denmark claimed a 2-1 away win over San Marino and Slovenia defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 away from home. Thus, Finland, which is fourth in the group, can no longer reach the top two.

However, thanks to the results of the last Nations League, Finland will be able to try to reach a place in the further qualifiers played at the end of March, i.e. the playoffs of the Nations League.

Contemporary jazz trendsetter Carla Bley has died

American pianist and composer Carla Bley has died at the age of 87 from brain cancer, reports, among others, Variety.

Bley, who has had a long career, was one of the pioneers of free jazz in the 1960s. He led several orchestral ensembles, including his own Carla Bley Big Band consisting of famous New York musicians and a sextet.

Bley was also the original conductor and arranger of the Liberation Music Orchestra founded in 1969 by bassist Charlie Haden. He continued to lead the lineup after Haden’s death (2014) as a tribute.

Bley visited Finland several times since 1978. Bley performed for the last time in Finland in autumn 2019 in Pori.

This is what we are talking about today

What to do when you run out of money?

Readers who responded to HS’s survey tell what they have done in a situation where the money is not enough to live on. The means have included selling one’s own goods, collecting bottles, and even prostitution.

