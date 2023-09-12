The most important | Sdp is still the most popular party, a Finnish company developed a new weapon

HS’s news summary tells Tuesday’s most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Sdp’s Antti Lindtman, the coalition’s Petteri Orpo and fundamental Finns’ Riikka Purra.

The support of the coalition and basic Finns continues

Opposition party Sdp continues as the most popular party. On the other hand, the decline of the coalition of governing parties and basic Finns continues. The information can be found in HS’s recent support survey.

21.6 percent of Finns would now vote for Sdp. The party’s support has remained almost the same as in the previous measurement, but its lead has increased after losing support from the coalition and basic Finns.

The support of the Prime Minister’s Party has decreased by 0.4 percentage points, and among basic Finns there is a decrease of 0.6 percentage points. 21 percent of the people would now vote for the coalition and 18.4 percent for basic Finns.

A Finnish company developed a new kind of weapon for drone warfare

Finn technology company Insta has produced a new type of drone weapon. The weapon concept is so new that it doesn’t even have an established name yet.

It’s a remote-controlled quadcopter with a kind of cone-shaped charge attached to it. The patented cartridge contains more than 3,000 steel or tungsten balls with a diameter of 3.8 millimeters.

The charge is fired from a flying drone, causing steel or tungsten shards to rain down at high speed on the enemy’s neck.

In Finland, almost half of the young people who complete a secondary degree are in vocational training. In the photo, chef students in the kitchen of Restaurant School Perho

In Finland, vocational schools are more popular than in other OECD countries

Finns young people choose vocational school more often than young people in other OECD countries. The information comes from a report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD, on Tuesday.

Of the Finnish youth aged 15–19 who study at the second level, 45 percent, or almost half, study in vocational education. The corresponding figure in EU and OECD countries is 37 percent on average.

Other news from Finland and the world

Parliament granted Sanna Marin a resignation from parliament.

Warm and humid weather changes to cool and rainy.

Tytti Yli-Viikari made it to the next step in the search for Järvenpää’s administrative director.

The state could sell its listed companies for nine billion euros.

North Korea’s Kim is offering Putin old weapons.

For the returning PMMP, an additional concert at the Olympic Stadium.

Sports and culture

The gymnastics association forbids elementary school children from foreign camps

Finland On Tuesday, the Gymnastics Association announced a new policy with which it aims to strengthen the implementation of children’s rights in the everyday life of gymnastics clubs.

One of the most significant changes is that in the future children can participate in foreign competitions, events and camps at the earliest in the year they turn ten. From 2026, that age limit is to be raised to 12 years.

As another tangible cost-cutting factor, the price of competition uniforms will be capped at 150 euros.

An art detective found a stolen Van Gogh painting

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand has managed to find together with the police Vincent van Gogh a painting that was stolen more than three years ago from a Dutch art museum near Amsterdam.

An art detective called the Indiana Jones of the art world has helped find many stolen paintings. According to Brandi, finding the van Gogh painting was one of the best moments of his life.

The stolen work was The garden of the Nuenen parsonage in spring, which Van Gogh painted in 1884 Living with his father. The work is worth around 3–6 million euros.

