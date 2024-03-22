The most important | Russia said it is at war, Finland continues its support for UNRWA, the loss of nature continues in the Baltic Sea

HS's news summary tells Friday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 7 p.m.

22.3. 19:00

Ukrainian soldiers fired cannons at Russian positions on the front line of the war in the Kherson region.

Russia said it was at war

Russian administration spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that his country was at war.

“Yes, it started as a military special operation, but as soon as this group was formed, when the West collectively became a party alongside Ukraine, it became a war for us,” said Peskov.

Until now, Russia has called its invasion of Ukraine a special operation, and using the term war has been forbidden. The researcher believes that Peskov wanted to underline the narrative that Russia's difficulties are caused by Western aggression.



Minister Ville Tavio (ps), who previously decided to terminate UNRWA's support, told about the continuation of the support at a press conference on Friday.

Finland continues to support UNRWA – “It is justified to continue payments”

Finland continues to pay support to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, said the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) in the morning. One tenth of the support, or 500,000 euros, is used for risk management, i.e. monitoring abuses.

Finland suspended UNRWA's payment of five million euros in annual support in January due to suspected links to the terrorist organization Hamas. Tavio estimates that the suspension of aid has had no negative effects on the civilians of Gaza.



The abundance of bladderwort indicates the well-being of the sea. The key species provides shelter and food for a large number of different invertebrates and fish fry.

An unprecedented roof is smoldering off the coast of Finland

A natural disaster is advancing in the Baltic Sea and Finnish coastal waters faster than ever before. Marine nature is impoverished and leveled off, especially as a result of eutrophication and climate change.

According to a recent report by the Finnish Nature Panel, the diversity of underwater coastal nature has weakened in all Finnish sea areas. The cover applies to almost all underwater habitat types and groups of organisms. The consequences can be unpredictable, as the loss of a key species can lead to the loss of numerous species that depend on it.



The stadium grass is grown day and night

The Helsinki Olympic Stadium has already been prepared for the Huuhkajie match for six weeks. Getting the turf to grow has been difficult.

Before the light phenomenon caused by UV heat lamps, the turf started to be heated. Work at the stadium is done around the clock: 12-hour shifts and the position of the lamps is changed every six hours.



Dingo bassist Pertti Laaksonen has died

Dingo band bassist Pertti “Pepe” Laaksonen (b. 1961) is dead. In the band's Facebook update, it is said that Laaksonen died in March from a rapidly progressing illness.

Dingo Laaksonen joined Dingo in 1984. In 2002, he left the band, but returned to the lineup in 2017.



Aamulehti removes hundreds of award-winning journalist's articles from the web

MORNING PAPER has ended up removing more than five hundred of the magazine's former editors from the network Matti Kuuselan thing. The magazine's editors investigate to what extent the deleted stories are made up.

The fabricated articles came to Aamulehti's attention when the editors got their hands on Kuusela's recent memoir, in which he says that he fabricated at least three stories.

“When I was younger, I sometimes used to use a little imagination and fun and slip a good-natured fiction into a factual story,” the journalist writes in his memoirs.

