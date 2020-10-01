Werder Bremen receives on the third matchday Bundesliga-Comer Arminia Bielefeld. The fans cannot expect an 8: 1 victory like in 2007. Instead, Bremen expects “a difficult game, one at eye level,” said Clemens Fritz in the run-up to the game. The Kohfeldt kickers have to find an answer to the following questions.
The game between Bremen and East Westphalia was an absolute rarity in the past. The reason for this was of course the club’s league membership. For the first time since the 2008/09 season, the Armines are back in the football upper house. In the last competitive game, the round of 16 of the DFB Cup 2015, the Hanseatic League was beaten 3-1. Before that, they had no win in the league three more times.
The SVW’s last victory over Arminia also marks the Bundesliga scoring record in the club’s history: In September 2007, Thomas Schaaf’s team beat DSC 8: 1. Only against Kickers Offenbach did Bremen win just as much in the 1983/84 season. Professional football and scouting director Fritz knows that such a high victory seems extremely unlikely in the current situation: “You shouldn’t compare Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld from 2007 with Werder and Bielefeld from 2020”, the former slows down Kicker across from the Deichstube the hope and illusion of all fans.
In fact, in 2007 there was a completely different Werder team on the floor of the Weser Stadium at home – an team from the glorious times of the club. Due to the double burden of the league and Champions League as well as a small injury misery, Schaaf did not send his very best squad onto the lawn. If you compare the starting line-up then and now, the individual advantage here and there seems relatively small. However, back then, unlike today, things just ran like clockwork. The team was much more confident and well-rehearsed.
After seven years of training at the SV Werder boarding school, his dream finally came true: Against Schalke 04, on the last match day, Werder’s home grown man Jean Manuel Mbom played his first Bundesliga game – and with complete success. Bremen won 3-0, the 20-year-old midfield all-rounder played 89 minutes and made a concentrated, ripped off impression. Far and wide no trace of nervousness, hectic rush and other premiere fever.
Werder want to play aggressive, hungry offensive football and, above all, encourage the young players. Mbom made a strong first game and should therefore also be in the starting XI against Bielefeld. The same applies to the remaining ten players – true to the motto “Never change a winning team”.
Against Bielefeld and every other team in the world, the Kohfeldt-Elf can still play beautiful football. Nothing helps if you don’t have a goalgetter in the box. They had missed him for a long time in Bremen. Now Lücke shoots the SVW into happiness. After his cruciate ligament rupture, Füllkrug proved his importance for the club towards the end of the last epidemic season.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old attacker underlined his nose for goals with a strong three-pack against the miners from Gelsenkirchen – this is also to be followed against Arminia. Füllkrug only needs 71 minutes per goal and is statistically even “better” than Bayern’s striker Lewandowski, who “only” hits the opponent’s housing every 80 minutes.
