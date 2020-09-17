The reigning champions Bayern Munich will open the new Bundesliga season against Schalke 04 on Friday evening. From the perspective of S04, you can ask a few important questions that will accompany the start of the season. David Wagner’s troupe is expecting an intense game.
Neither Schalke 04 nor FC Bayern have played their first competitive game yet. Both clubs have to wait for their first cup game so that the game at the start of the season will be the first real rehearsal of the new season. From the Royal Blues point of view, a game with a very slim chance of winning is expected – and yet there are some important questions that will be asked about the game.
A very important aspect when you play against Munich is the attitude and motivation – also important at the start of a new season. In view of the disastrous second half of the season with a whopping 16 winless games in a row, it will be of great importance that coach David Wagner was able to erase this phase from the minds of his players. If the failures are brought into play and carried into the next season, uncertainty quickly arises. Coupled with the difficult opening program, that would be an almost fatal mixture.
It is very likely that Schalke will not fight for victory against FCB, so realistically and above all honestly you have to assess the encounter. It is therefore all the more important to be a task that is as complicated, unpleasant and annoying as possible for the opponents. In this regard, this is mainly about the attitude and that must primarily be guided by the coach. In order not to go under, Wagner has to deliver directly, at least in this aspect.
The Royal Blue squad for the game is ready. While the central defense will be well staffed despite the failures, as well as the midfield and the storm, the greatest need still prevails in the two full-back positions, especially on the right side, where there is not a single trained right-back. Sebastian Rudy, actually long since sorted out, is starting the season with this big role.
Of course, it will be very important throughout the season that he is able to accept this position as well as possible and, given the circumstances, to carry out the task. But even more so against Bayern because they want a fast and aggressive wing game. Kingsley Coman is missing, but reinforcements have been brought in at a certain Leroy Sané. It will come down to this duel. The 30-year-old is thrown straight into the deep end and finds himself in a difficult role. A good debut would bring confidence.
Last season Schalke wavered between different formations and approaches. At the beginning the 4-2-3-1 was often asked, later especially the 4-4-2 with the diamond in midfield. For long stretches Wagner seemed to want to hold on to his midfield diamond – to the displeasure of some fans – until the pre-season it seemed to be the chosen means. In the last two test matches, the coach also let the “flat” version of this system play, with more width, but no classic playmaker for example.
So the team has not yet been determined as to the final and most of the time fixed formation. A key question against Bayern: Are you trying to get used to the system you are aiming for, or is there an unusual approach, precisely because it is against FCB? A variant based very strongly on counterattacking would be conceivable – or starting and playing in the already trained form.
Let’s not kid ourselves, the S04 will probably not have many scoring chances on Friday evening. It is all the more important, also with a view to the further course of the season, that the team finally gets more concepts, ideas and structures in hand in order to be able to guarantee a more fluid build-up of the game and a dangerous offensive. This has been a problem for several years, including under David Wagner.
There will have to be ideas as to how the record champions’ high-profile defensive can at least one time or another be undermined. If it works against such a team, you can gain some certainties for the next games and acquire them. If Schalke fails on these rough points, it will not only be difficult against Bayern to achieve goals and security.
Leave a Reply