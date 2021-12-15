Based on the decision of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee to update the procedures for entering Abu Dhabi from within the country, and to adopt the use of the EDE system for rapid infection detection at entry points to the emirate, the following are the main points about this new procedure.

What is the “EDE” examination approved by “Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis”?

“Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crises” updates the procedures for entering the emirate







Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

