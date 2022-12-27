👤 Adonis Frías is already in Mexico 🇲🇽

➡️ The defender traveled last night to finalize details with his new club and to be able to undergo a medical examination 👤

➡️ There is still nothing official from the club and in the following hours they could announce its sale ☑️ pic.twitter.com/LodoT7MxDO

— Universe Defense (@UniversoDefensa) December 26, 2022