There is less and less for Argentine football to return and there are already important developments in the transfer market.
We review the updates of the last hours.
David Barbona has already been announced in Defense and Justice. The midfielder comes on loan for a year from Xolos de Tijuana.
Lucas Rodríguez leaves Independiente and has everything agreed to be a new player for San Lorenzo. He would arrive with the pass in his power.
Renzo López was the goalscorer for Central Córdoba and one of the coveted players on the market. He was close to going to Inter in Brazil, but in the end he would have chosen the offer from Saudi Arabia.
Juan Ignacio Nardoni has everything agreed to be a new Racing player, despite interest from Brazilian teams. It would be a contract for three years.
The farewell of a historical. Cristian Bernardi, a legend from Colón and one of the great figures of Sabalero, has an agreement to be a new player for Fortaleza in Brazil.
Claudio Aquino is one of the figures of Cerro Porteño and has everything ready to join Banfield as a new reinforcement for next season. It would be a loan.
Adonis Frías says goodbye to Argentine soccer. He was one of the figures of Defense and Justice and Boca looked for him. He will continue his career at León de México.
related links
More transfer news
More Argentine soccer news
#important #news #transfer #market
Leave a Reply