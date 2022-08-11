🚨#River| Héctor David Martínez told his representative that he prefers to stay in River.

In addition, River rejected Rayo Vallecano’s offer🇪🇸.

ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

It is the second offer that Martínez rejects, for choosing to play for River Plate. In January, he said no to Palmeiras. pic.twitter.com/3Ze7SFr8oJ

