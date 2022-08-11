After the victory against Independiente, River is preparing for Saturday’s game against Newell’s. The goal is to be able to get closer to the top positions and try to fight for the championship until the end.
We review the most important news from Marcelo Gallardo’s team.
River’s new shirts for the next season were leaked and there was much criticism in networks. Will they be confirmed?
Enzo Pérez received a medical discharge after the blow against Independiente. It is not yet confirmed if he will start, but he is available to the coach.
Lautaro Godoy and Kevin Colli were loaned out to Athletico Paranaense. They had no place in the reservation.
David Martínez received an offer from Rayo Vallecano but decided to reject it. The player wants to stay at Rive and the club considered the proposal insufficient.
Gallardo has two doubts for the match: if Enzo Pérez is to start and if Esequiel Barco plays from the start (he has been dragging discomfort). The possible team: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Elias Gomez; Enzo Pérez or Bruno Zuculini, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Agustín Palavecino, Esequiel Barco or Nicolás De la Cruz; Lucas Beltran.
