The most important | Navalnyi is going to be buried on Friday, the agreement on the corporate responsibility directive fell through, Niinistö pardoned the gunner

HS's news summary tells Wednesday's most important news from Finland and the world.

Spokesman: Aleksei Navalnyi is going to be buried on Friday in Moscow

Candles left in memory of Alexei Navalny near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, photographed on Monday of last week.

RUSSIAN opposition politician Alexei Navalny are going to be buried in Moscow at the small Borisovskoye cemetery on Friday. This was reported by Navalny's spokesman Kira Jarmyš told message service in X.

According to the spokesman, Navalnyi will be buried after a memorial ceremony in the church. The cemetery and the church are located a couple of kilometers apart in the Marino area, southeast of the center of Moscow. The Borisovskoe cemetery, located south of the Moskva River, is quite modest.

The funeral has become a political problem for the Kremlin because they do not want masses of people to gather to mourn the dead opposition leader. Several Russian cities have banned the organization of memorial services.

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya directly accused the Russian president on Wednesday Vladimir Putin of her husband's death. Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Navalny speculated that the police might well attack the funeral procession.

The EU corporate responsibility directive is estimated to affect approximately 200 companies in Finland.

The agreement on the EU corporate responsibility directive failed

EU the corporate responsibility directive ran into opposition from the member states once again. The ambassadors of the EU countries discussed the matter in Brussels, and at the meeting it became clear that there is not a sufficient majority among the member states to support the adoption of the directive.

According to HS information, Finland, which had previously opposed the directive, was already ready to accept the proposal that was on the table, when Belgium, which is leading the negotiations between the member countries, announced that the article containing the right to class action can be removed from the proposal for the directive.

On Wednesday, the directive strengthening the responsibility of large companies' supply chains ran into opposition, primarily from Germany and Italy. Belgium announced that it is still trying to save the corporate responsibility directive, the content of which has been negotiated for more than two years.

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, discussed, among other things, amnesty requests in the last presentation of the President of the Republic of his presidency on Wednesday.

President Sauli Niinistö pardoned the gunner from Vantaa

OF THE REPUBLIC president Sauli Niinistö pardoned one person convicted of a crime. Niinistö's last amnesty concerned the restoration of military rank.

The man from Vantaa was convicted in the Helsinki Court of Appeal in 1998. At that time, he was also ordered to lose his military rank.

Today, a man from Vantaa who is over 50 years old asked the president of the republic to pardon him so that he would be restored to the military rank of gunner. Niinistö agreed.

The man was first sentenced in 1997 to two and a half years in prison for about ninety crimes. The absolute majority of crimes were thefts and other property crimes.

The decision can be considered exceptional to some extent, because Niinistö has hardly pardoned anyone in his last years as president. Niinistö pardoned a total of 22 people during his two presidential terms.

Stubb's Closest Advisors were named

Six people were left with permanent damage from the Tapiola bridge collapse

Rating: Dune's second part is a five-star sci-fi

Rebecca Ferguson gives a memorable performance in Dyyni movies.

THE TWO OF YOU and the half-year Interim period is over. Expected Dune: Part Two continues directly from where the first part left off in autumn 2021.

And how to continue! It's big and serious, but like the first part, trippy with both images and sounds, sci-fi, with such a huge cast of acting stars that some of them will necessarily only have the role of an extra.

While the role of the first part of Duny remained world-building and did not really work as an independent work, the second part brings the story of colonialism and the indigenous people who oppose it at least to the end and forms a whole, writes Pekka Torvinen in his assessment.

A biohacker helps a top athlete in his Olympic dream

Ilmo Strömberg, 36, meditates with bright light glasses on at the beginning of the morning. See also HS Gallup | Half of the supporters of the Greens accept the additional construction of nuclear power if it can replace fossil fuels

ILMO Strömbergin the morning is precisely programmed. He follows the same routines day after day in order to be able to measure himself in the best possible way.

In order to get to the best version of herself, Strömberg, 36, uses various scientifically researched habits, nutritional supplements and tools.

Strömberg no longer measures only for himself, but also has a nobler goal. He helps a top athlete Joel from Naukkar in this Olympic goal. Strömberg is the official guinea pig of Finland's most successful indoor rower.

Annika Ojala is a well-groomed and tattooed woman, and therefore she has been questioned in her work

Annika Ojala does influence work through the Green European Parliament group on gender equality, sexual and reproductive rights and sexual minorities.

IN PARIS the topic of the panel was equality. Annika Ojala had been asked to be its speaker.

Ojala arrived on time. There were security personnel at the counter, as always on such occasions.

They didn't want to let Ojala in. Instead, they inquired if the woman was lost.

Maybe it was the leather jacket, maybe it was the neck-length tattoos. Ojala simply did not match the image of what an expert working in the European Parliament looks like.

The appearance that deviates from the mainstream of his workplace makes everyday life difficult at times, but Ojala refuses to hide himself.

