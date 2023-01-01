Today at 90min we present you the 10 best moments that marked the year that is about to end. Without a doubt, good moments that will remain in the memory. Happy New Year!

That was how coach Diego Cocca managed to write his name in gold letters in the club’s history, by winning two consecutive titles after a long championship drought.

🔥🇫🇷⚽ It is spelled André-Pierre Gignac, pronounced LEAGUE MX SCORING CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/t3mCi3wtxs — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) May 2, 2022

The French attacker lived one of his best tournaments in Mexico, and although it is true that he could not cooperate so that Tigres emerged champion, his developed nose for goals was once again present,

Those from La Bella Airosa faced a rival that showed more heart than good football like the Red Devils of Toluca. The score was scandalous and Pachuca took the title with a score of 8-2.

With you the GOLEO CHAMPION of the #Opening2022: Nicolás Ibáñez 0️⃣7️⃣ The striker of the @Tuzos he became the top scorer of the Tournament with 1️⃣1️⃣ goals. Congratulations, ‘Nick’!! 👏 📄 https://t.co/QRPL3660fd#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/11TeHFt0Hj — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 3, 2022

The striker surpassed Henry Martin and took the throne, adding 11 scores in the closing semester of the year in Mexican soccer.

In El Tri’s debut in the tournament, the Barcelona striker had everything to take the lead on the scoreboard, however, the national goalkeeper guessed and saved the shot.

This goal was selected as the most powerful in the entire World Cup, and was also among the candidates for the best goal of the competition.

How good does the blue and white look on you? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pPxAouqQ0M — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) December 29, 2022

The Rayados de Monterrey central defender played a good role in the World Cup, for which he stole the spotlight and is now a new parakeet player.

In the grand final, Chivas and Blue Crossin a locked match, in the end the cementers won the cup title with a score of 2-0, in the last best moment of 2022.