Just a few hours until the end of the 2022the year left us with endless emotions in football, both nationally and internationally.
Today at 90min we present you the 10 best moments that marked the year that is about to end. Without a doubt, good moments that will remain in the memory. Happy New Year!
10. Atlas two-time champion of Mexico
One of the most outstanding moments of 2022 was obtaining the bichampionship of the Atlas. On May 22, the red and black reached the grand final and defeated the Tuzos del Pachuca with a score of 3-2.
That was how coach Diego Cocca managed to write his name in gold letters in the club’s history, by winning two consecutive titles after a long championship drought.
8. Gignac scoring champion
At the end of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, the striker André-Pierre Gignac he became the top scoring leader, getting 11 scores.
The French attacker lived one of his best tournaments in Mexico, and although it is true that he could not cooperate so that Tigres emerged champion, his developed nose for goals was once again present,
7. Pachuca champion
The Tuzos del Pachuca once again had their revenge in Mexican soccer, when in the 2022 Opening Tournament, they reached the grand final of the contest for the second time in a row.
Those from La Bella Airosa faced a rival that showed more heart than good football like the Red Devils of Toluca. The score was scandalous and Pachuca took the title with a score of 8-2.
6. Nico Ibáñez scoring champion
And the Pachuca championship could not have been in the best way, since the striker Nicholas Ibanez He put the cherry on the cake by getting the scoring title.
The striker surpassed Henry Martin and took the throne, adding 11 scores in the closing semester of the year in Mexican soccer.
5. Ochoa’s save on Lewandowski
The Qatar 2022 World Cup kicked off in November, and while it is true that the Mexican team had one of the worst performances in the last jousts, one of the best moments was the save by Guillermo Ochoa to Lewandowski.
In El Tri’s debut in the tournament, the Barcelona striker had everything to take the lead on the scoreboard, however, the national goalkeeper guessed and saved the shot.
3. Luis Chávez of the most salvageable for Mexico.
In the disastrous World Cup played by Mexico, of the little salvageable of the fair was the player Luis Chavez. The Pachuca footballer showed that he is big and in the last game of El Tri, he scored a great goal from a free kick.
This goal was selected as the most powerful in the entire World Cup, and was also among the candidates for the best goal of the competition.
2. Cesar Montes to Espanyol
One of the best news this year, which is only hours away, was the hiring of Cesar Montes with Espanyol from Barcelona.
The Rayados de Monterrey central defender played a good role in the World Cup, for which he stole the spotlight and is now a new parakeet player.
1. Cruz Azul Cup champion
Weeks before to start with the Clausura 2023 Tournament, the FMF decided to create the so-called SKY Cup with the participation of 10 Mexican clubs.
In the grand final, Chivas and Blue Crossin a locked match, in the end the cementers won the cup title with a score of 2-0, in the last best moment of 2022.
