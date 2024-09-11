Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

The TV debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris could decide the US election. How did the debate between the Democrat and the Republican go?

Philadelphia – One of the most important dates in this year’s US election: The TV duel between the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Democrat Kamala HarrisAfter the disastrous last TV duel between Joe Biden and Trump should Harris the campaign of Democrats Did she do better than the President? A quick poll shows who did better. But what were the most important moments of the debate?

Just this much: Kamala Harris was in attack mode. Although she had about five minutes less speaking time in total, she went on the offensive against the former president. Of the 37 minutes that Harris spoke, 17 minutes alone were continuous attacks against Donald Trump. republican had no respite under Harris’s constant fire – and let himself be lured in. Trump, on the other hand, attacked the Vice President for only about 13 minutes – and that although he had a little more speaking time with 43 minutes, as the New York Times documented during the debate.

Donald Trump (l.) against Kamala Harris in a TV duel on ABC News. © IMAGO/ABC TV

In comparison, with Biden it was the other way round. The president went on the offensive for just 13 minutes. With Trump it was 18 minutes. This time, however, Harris had the upper hand. She had prepared extensively for the debate. Probably also because she had seen with Biden how disastrous the debate can be for the US election. Almost every comment by Harris was designed to enrage the ex-president, as CNN commented on the debate.

Trump makes wild claims about immigrants: “In Springfield, they eat the dogs”

World leaders laughed at the former president, military leaders called him a “disgrace,” Trump was “weak” and “wrong.” He was also fired by 81 million voters in 2021. “Obviously, he’s having a hard time processing this,” the vice president said, referring to the past election results and his baseless claims that the election was stolen.

Harris was clearly in charge in the debate. She set the tone – was proactive. Trump often had to respond to her attacks. Trump, on the other hand, repeated conspiracy theories and fake news. For example, in one bizarre moment when he claimed that migrants in Springfield were eating residents’ pets.

“In Springfield, they eat the dogs. The people who came here eat the cats. They eat the pets of the people who live there.” About the baseless rumor, which was also spread by Trump’s vice president JD Vance was spread, reported the WashingtonPost and refuted the allegations. Neither the local police nor the city of Springfield itself were aware of such incidents.

Abortion as an important issue between Trump and Harris during the TV debate

Another claim about immigrants that Trump likes to make: “We have millions of people streaming into our country from prisons, mental institutions and asylums.” However, there is no evidence for this claim. On the contrary: FBI statistics show that crime fell significantly in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. When Trump was confronted with the false claim, he said that the FBI was corrupt and was giving “fraudulent statements.” The statistics were “fraud.” In general, Trump’s favorite topic was migration. Trump spent a total of 4:34 minutes on the refugee issue, as the New York Times writes.

A central theme of the TV debate for both candidates was the debate about abortion. Trump praised the Supreme Court Ruling on Roe v. Wade, which had previously allowed federal abortions in all states of the USA. “Now it is no longer tied to the federal government,” Trump announced. “I have done a great service by doing this. It took courage to do it.” He then repeated a conspiracy theory: The Democrats would allow abortion even after birth and support “post-birth execution”.

Harris counters Trump and adds: “An insult to the women of America”

Harris was quick to counter Trump’s claim. “Nowhere in America does a woman wear a pregnancy to the end and asks for an abortion. That is not the case.” Harris not only countered Trump’s claim, but also added a dig: “That is an insult to the women of America.” Trump is already having a hard time with women this election.

During the debate, Harris took stock of Trump’s presidency. She accused Trump of being responsible for “the most serious attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” Harris and the Biden administration then had to “clean up Donald Trump’s mess.” “What we have done and what I intend to do is build on what we know are the aspirations and hopes of the American people,” Harris concluded her thought.

Trump definitely stumbled during the debate. Right at the beginning, Harris portrayed herself as a middle-class woman while talking about her plans to stimulate the economy and help small and medium-sized businesses. Trump, on the other hand, mainly responded to Harris’ attacks and partly blamed immigrants for the poor economy. It is still unclear whether there will be a repeat of the TV debate between Harris and Trump. Harris challenged the ex-president again after the debate. Trump did not want to comment on a possible rematch. (sure)