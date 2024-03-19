The most important | Kokoumus and Perusfinomaliket are on the decline, Satonen and SAK will meet tomorrow

HS's news summary tells Tuesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 7 p.m.

The Kokoumu is still the most popular party in Finland. However, its support and that of the government partner Basic Finns have weakened slightly.

HS-gallup: The support of the Coalition and basic Finns is declining

The Prime Minister's Party the Kokoumu is still the most popular political party in Finland, according to a recent HS-gallup. The support of both the coalition and the government partner, basic Finns, has still weakened slightly.

The support of the coalition is now 20.7 percent, or 0.6 percentage points lower than in the February survey.

The support of basic Finns, on the other hand, has weakened by 0.7 percentage points. The party's support is now 18.9 percent.

Read more about HS gallup.

SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta at a media conference on Tuesday.

Minister Satonen will meet representatives of SAK and Suomen Yrittäjie tomorrow

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) will meet on Wednesday representatives of the central organization of Finnish trade unions SAK and Suomen Yrittäjie to discuss local bargaining in particular.

The government's proposal on increasing local bargaining is now in the opinion round, and it is scheduled to be submitted to the parliament in June.

On Tuesday, Minister Satonen did not want to comment further on what details will be discussed in Wednesday's meetings.

Of the high school teachers who responded to the survey, 90 percent think that the study skills of high school students have developed negatively.

Read more about the labor market situation.

Teachers: High school students have even weaker study skills

High school teachers say that students' weaker capabilities increase their work load. According to the teachers, high school students' study skills, life management skills and school motivation have developed negatively in recent years. The information comes from a survey conducted by the Teachers' Association OAJ.

According to 90 percent of the respondents, there has been a negative development in the study skills of high school students, 78 percent in the life management skills, and 75 percent in school motivation during the last two years.

Read more about the survey.

Other news from Finland and the world

Tarja Halone in the hospital because of the norovirus

Tampere is still the most attractive city in Finland

Heikki Hurst is accused of a health crime

US: Israel kills senior Hamas leader in Gaza

The rise in interest rates may be one of the reasons for Finland's baby boom

7,500 Unilever employees are threatened with layoffs

Sports and culture

The Konkars do not flinch from HIFK's pressure to succeed

HIFK has won the previous WC gold in men's ice hockey in 2011. Those who have seen Kiekkomaailma's pressure cookers in their careers Antti Pihlström and Leo Komarov are now trying to help the Helsinki club succeed.

“Maybe it's good to have a little pressure. Otherwise, this wouldn't be fun,” says Leo Komarov.

“When you have played against HIFK a lot, you realize that there is always pressure here and we look a little more closely at the players”, analyzes Antti Pihlström.

Read more about the playoffs of the SM league.

A Winterfest volunteer tells about the harsh conditions

In Jämsa The volunteers of the organized Himos Winterfest worked in harsh conditions last weekend.

HS told about the festival's problems first time on saturday. The two-day festival was organized from Friday to Saturday 15-16. March.

The public could not enter the event on Friday night at the announced time, and one of the headliners Sanni canceled his performance due to missing advance payments from the event organizer. The discussion on the topic has continued fiercely on social media after the weekend.

Read more about Himos Winterfest.

This is what we are talking about today

“The person in charge may tell you to take a breather and take breaks. In the next moment, a message arrives asking him to take care of something,” says Aura Nortomaa.

A large part of the feelings of inadequacy would dissipate by reducing the workload

Conscientious employees always just write longer to do lists to fight the feeling of inadequacy. There are more sustainable solutions, says the supervisor and university teacher who has experienced burnout himself Aura Nortomaa.

“Working communities need to think about what to leave out, instead of giving employees more work every month and year,” he states.

Read more about the feeling of inadequacy.

HS's news summary is published on weekdays at 7 p.m. You can always find all the latest news at HS.fi.