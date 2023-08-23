The world’s largest games fair opens its doors in Cologne this Wednesday. What you need to know about Gamescom and which games are really good.

Long live the competition: Comic-style “Need for Speed ​​Unbound” is the story of the babbling eight-cylinder, the smell of hot oil and the sharp engines of unreasonableness. Image: dpa, manufacturer

Computer and video gamers can expect “world-class games” in the Cologne exhibition halls from tomorrow. What is meant is the motto and the claim of Gamescom, the largest games fair in the world. Back on the scene after Corona, visitors can not only look at the new products from 1,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries on an area of ​​230,000 square meters, but also try them out right away. For example as a racing driver on the most beautiful Grand Prix circuits in the world in a simulator that offers a realistic, high-resolution display with strong opponents and treacherous curves with steering wheel, gearshift, accelerator pedal and brake as well as several monitors.

Those who don’t like driving into the future will get their first impressions of the action-adventure role-playing game “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” from Ubisoft at Gamescom, the 13th part of the series. The new adventure is set in historic Baghdad in the 9th century during the heyday of Islam. The player follows the hero as he evolves from a street thief to a full member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Microsoft will show the futuristic Starfield, which goes on sale on September 6th. In this role-playing game, 1000 planets can be controlled from your own spaceship. You can build it yourself and join different groups and communities.