The most important | Finland, one of the EU's largest reserve stocks, Neste plans to give up refining crude oil in Porvoo

HS's news summary tells Wednesday's most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

The backup warehouse to be established in Finland will contain, among other things, medicines and medical supplies. The picture shows medicines in the warehouse of a Finnish hospital.

One of the EU's largest security warehouses will be established in Finland

FINLAND has received additional funding from the EU Commission for the construction of new common EU safety warehouses.

The backup stocks contain material needed in cbrn crises, such as medicines and medical supplies.

Cbrn comes from the words chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, i.e. the supplies in question are related to chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear threats. Such threatening situations include, for example, chemical or nuclear power plant accidents, terrorist attacks or cross-border infectious disease epidemics.

Read more about safety stock.

At the Porvoo refinery, Neste produces fuel liquids from both crude oil and vegetable and waste fats. See also Fires Two died in a fire in a detached house in Keminmaa

Neste plans to give up refining crude oil in Porvoo

LIQUID says that it plans to transform the entire Porvoo refinery into a “renewable and circular economy solutions” refinery over the next ten years. Currently, fuel liquids are produced in Porvoo from both crude oil and vegetable and waste fats.

Before long, the change will end the refining of crude oil in Porvoo. However, according to Neste's press release, the timetable for phasing out crude oil depends on the market and legislation.

Read more about Neste's decision.

EU flags in Brussels in September.

An agreement on the immigration package was reached in the EU

in the EU an agreement has been reached on the reform of the immigration legislation.

The reform package includes a solidarity mechanism, which is supposed to ease the situation of the southern member states, which receive a lot of migrants. This has been important for these member countries, while in Central Europe, migrants have been seen moving northward even without an agreement.

Burden-sharing means that other member states must accept asylum seekers from those countries where there are a lot of arrivals. If the country refuses, it must financially support countries receiving asylum seekers.

Read more about the immigration package.

Other news from Finland and the world

Sports and culture

Kiekko-Espoo received a league license

Kiekko-Espoo will play in the SM league next season.

ICE HOCKEY Kiekko-Espoo, which plays in Mesti, received a conditional league license for the 2024–2025 season. The issue was decided by SM-liiga oy's extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.

However, Tuto Hockey from Turku did not get a license. Thus, 16 teams will play in the SM league next season.

Read more about Kiekko-Espoo's license.

Gérard Depardieu the target of a new accusation

Gérard Depardieu has denied all the accusations against him.

SPANISH MANAGER Ruth Baza claims the French actress Gérard Depardieu having raped her in 1995. According to the journalist, the crime took place when she interviewed the actress for Cinemania magazine. Baza says that he has filed a criminal complaint with the Spanish police. La Vanguardia magazine reported on the matter.

The accusation is a continuation of several other accusations of sexual harassment and violence against Depardieu. Depardieu himself has denied all allegations.

Read more about the accusations against Depardieu.

This is what we are talking about today

Favorite chocolate was voted on in the candy voting.

A landslide victory for one chocolate in HS's candy voting

VOTE has ended and the result is clear: the winner of HS's candy vote is soft toffee.

A total of approximately 14,700 votes were cast. Soft toffee got the most votes, about a third of all.

Read more about the chocolate comparison.