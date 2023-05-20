Today, Saturday, the summit of the Group of Seven countries, held in Japan, issued a number of resolutions and statements on various issues that concern not only the group, but the entire world.

The countries of the group announced the launch of the “Hiroshima Statement of Action” for resilient global food security with partner countries to meet the needs of the present and the future.

The summit emphasized the need to achieve the group’s goal of mobilizing up to $600 billion to finance high-quality infrastructure through partnership.

She announced work to promote a strong and resilient global economic recovery, maintain financial stability, promote employment and sustainable growth and accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals while recognizing that reducing poverty and addressing the climate and nature crisis go hand in hand.

The seven countries (the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan) announced the promotion of the development of multilateral development banks, the strengthening of their partnerships with African countries, and the support for increasing African representation in multilateral forums.

The statement issued by the summit included:

Save the planet by accelerating the decarbonization of our energy sector, deploying renewables, ending plastic pollution and protecting the oceans.

Deepening cooperation through the Just Energy Transition Partnerships, the Climate Club and new country packages for forests, nature and climate.

And the summit decided:

Investing in global health through worldwide vaccine manufacturing capacity, the Pandemic Fund, the upcoming international compact for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

– Cooperation on international migration and strengthening joint efforts to combat human trafficking and smuggling.

Promote international discussions on overall AI governance and interoperability to achieve a shared vision and goal of trustworthy AI, in line with shared values.

Defending international principles and common values ​​through:

Supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law and respect for the Charter of the United Nations for the benefit of countries, large and small.

The leaders of the group also agreed to launch a new initiative to confront what they called “economic coercion”. The group (United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan) pledged to take steps to ensure that any party’s attempt to turn economic dependence into a weapon fails and face the consequences.

The leaders said, in a statement, that the initiative, dubbed the “Coordination Program on Economic Coercion,” will use early warning and high-speed information sharing on “economic coercion” with members meeting regularly for consultation.

– Strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all.

– Coordinating the approach towards economic resilience and economic security that is based on diversifying and deepening partnerships and removing risks, not disengagement.

– Driving the transition to clean energy economies of the future through cooperation within and outside the G7.