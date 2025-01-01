The most important Christmas of our lives

I have the feeling that, this year perhaps even more than in others, people are pouring themselves into enjoying Christmas almost anxiously, as if they had an imperative obligation to have fun. It occurs when the current environment produces lightning at the slightest friction. This is a time of balance, of reviewing the differences between the years that have passed and it also gives the sensation that there is more talk than usual about nostalgia, when each minute lived is worth it in itself and there is no other before or after it. replace.

The childhood of the oldest is impregnated with cold above all, with no other economic means to alleviate it than a brazier or a charcoal stove. Now everything seems to be superfluous except saturation. The main difference is that, then, Christmas was a true celebration of the extraordinary, at least for ordinary mortals.