one piece, both anime and manga, has left an indelible mark on popular culture and has become a worldwide phenomenon. This epic story created by Eiichiro Oda has captivated millions of fans around the world with its rich narrative, charismatic characters, and exciting adventures. The importance of one piece in popular culture lies in its ability to transcend borders and connect people of different ages, nationalities and backgrounds.

With more than 1,000 anime episodes and more than 100 manga volumes, the series has built a vast universe filled with intrigue, exciting combat, and profound messages about friendship, courage, and perseverance. Besides, one piece has influenced the entertainment industry, inspiring other manga artists and animators to create equally captivating stories.

This is why people find themselves looking forward to the conclusion of the current arc that the story is in. The expectation is such that Toei Animation decided to announce when the most anticipated chapters of this anime will air.

Chapter 1071 will be released on August 6, this chapter will reveal that Luffy is the rightful heir of Joy Boy and the reincarnation of the god Nika.

On August 13, you can finally see what is considered “the best episode of one piece” same day that the live-action series of Netflix. So we can practically consider that August 2023 will be a great month for fans of one piece.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: Ok otakus, they are convincing me, now it terrifies me to think that the series will catch me with such force that it can never come out again, more than 1000 chapters sounds too impressive.