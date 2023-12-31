The second Liga MX tournament of 2023 was the Apertura 2023. This time Tigres UANL also reached the final, but they did not have the same fortune. Club América won the Apertura Tournament after having a great league, losing only one game, and they won the final against Tigres 4-1 on aggregate.

