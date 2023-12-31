We are in the final moments of 2023, and from 90min we want to make a compilation of the most important champions of the year. At the national team level, the only important tournament played has been the Women's World Cup, but at the club level we have had the same as always. Copa Libertadores, Champions League, teams making history, etc. These are the most important champions of 2023:
The Spanish team arrived at the World Cup in Australia with a squad full of talent, but it did not appear in people's predictions as a favorite to take to the tournament. Jorge Vilda's team proved to be a very hard-working team and left little to chance, proving to be superior to the rest of the teams practically from the beginning.
Fluminense reached a Copa Libertadores final for the second time in its history after losing the 2008 final, and this time they arrived with serious chances of winning. Marcelo's return to the club with which he stood out before signing for Real Madrid could not end in any other way than with the full-back crying on the pitch after winning the first Libertadores in the club's history.
Although Real Madrid tried again, it was impossible to stop Manchester City in the 2022/23 season. Guardiola's team has proven to be the best team in the world in 2023, and they finally won the first Champions League in their history with a goal from Rodri in the 68th minute.
Sevilla's 2023 has been a roller coaster of emotions. Although the club is on the ropes right now, the arrival of Mendilibar last season is already history for the Seville club, since with him they have won one of the most epic Europa Leagues. A team with no apparent chance of winning the competition ended up eliminating Juventus, Manchester United and AS Roma in the final.
Declan Rice could not leave West Ham without leaving his mark in Europe, and the English club won its first Conference League title, beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final. David Moyes' men took the lead thanks to a goal from Benrahma, but the Italians responded quickly and the game was tied until Jarrod Bowen scored the final goal in the 90th minute.
River Plate's tournament this year has been almost perfect. The current champions finished the tournament with 11 points difference over Talleres (seconds) and proving to be the clear winner. 19 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses leave them with a positive balance of 50 goals for and 20 goals against.
La Liga MX began in 2023 with the Clausura Tournament. Tigres UANL entered the elimination phase after finishing seventh in the standings, but little by little they progressed through the rounds until they reached the final against Guadalajara. The first leg was tied 0-0, and Tigres won the second leg 3-2 to win the tournament.
The second Liga MX tournament of 2023 was the Apertura 2023. This time Tigres UANL also reached the final, but they did not have the same fortune. Club América won the Apertura Tournament after having a great league, losing only one game, and they won the final against Tigres 4-1 on aggregate.
Xavi's project with FC Barcelona reaped its first fruits last season. Although it was clear that they were not yet ready to fight against the greats of Europe, his consistency throughout the season was key to taking 10 points over Real Madrid at the end of the year. Furthermore, the 20 goals conceded are 13 less than those conceded by Atlético de Madrid (second team with the least goals scored).
Like FC Barcelona, Napoli were simply unstoppable in Italy last season. 16 points separated them from Lazio, second placed, and this league breaks the 33-year drought without winning Serie A.
Manchester City has closed the best season in its history. Apart from the Champions League, they won an agonizing Premier League against Arsenal, who led the competition almost from start to finish. The result that would change this end of the season would be a heavy 4-1 against Arsenal, which being on matchday 33 was a fundamental result for the outcome of the season.
Although the result was as expected, the path that led Bayern Munich to its eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title was more complicated than expected. Borussia Dortmund had it in their hands to break Bayern's hegemony, but a draw on the last day against Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich's 1-2 victory against Koln changed the classification at the buzzer.
Although the title was decided by one point, PSG was the clear favorite before the start of the season and ended up beating a historic RC Lens. PSG won their eleventh Ligue 1 title, once again setting the bar high with 89 goals scored.
