Real Madrid, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, has had some exceptional leaders who have worn the captain’s armband throughout its history. Here we look at some of the most important captains who have left an indelible mark on the club.
Sergio Ramos is one of Real Madrid’s most recent and successful captains. Captain from 2015 to 2021, Ramos is remembered for his charismatic leadership and ability to score crucial goals, especially in important finals. Under his captaincy, Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions Leagues (2016-2018), highlighting his influence on the team. Ramos left the club in 2021 as one of the most iconic figures in its recent history.
Iker Casillas, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, was the captain of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2015. Casillas led the team to the “Tenth” Champions League title in 2014, and his presence in goal was instrumental for years. In addition to his goalkeeping skills, Casillas was known for his humility and connection with the fans, making him a beloved and respected leader.
Fernando Hierro is one of Real Madrid’s most iconic defenders. Captain of the team between 2000 and 2003, Hierro led the team with his strength and determination, contributing both in defence and attack. Under his captaincy, Real Madrid won two Champions Leagues (2000 and 2002), and his leadership was crucial in maintaining the team’s cohesion and winning spirit.
Miguel Muñoz is one of Real Madrid’s most legendary captains. He was the first captain to lift a European Cup for the club, in 1956. During his captaincy, Real Madrid won the first five consecutive European Cups (1956-1960), establishing a dynasty in European football. Muñoz is remembered for his leadership on the field and subsequently became a successful manager of the team, winning more titles and consolidating his legacy.
Francisco “Paco” Gento, known as “La Galerna del Cantábrico”, was the captain of Real Madrid during one of its golden eras. Gento is the only player in the history of football to have won six European Cups. His speed and skill on the field made him an icon, and his leadership helped the team achieve numerous victories. Gento represented the club with distinction for 13 years as captain, from 1958 to 1971.
Raúl González, known simply as Raúl, is one of Real Madrid’s greatest legends. Captain from 2003 to 2010, Raúl is the second-highest scorer in the club’s history and the player with the most appearances. During his captaincy, the team won three La Liga titles and one Champions League, among other titles. Raúl is admired not only for his goals, but also for his commitment and leadership on and off the field.
