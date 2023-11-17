The most important | An orphan in a threatening situation, Amos Rex’s new leader from abroad

HS’s news summary tells Friday’s most important news from Finland and the world. The daily summary appears on weekdays at 5 p.m.

Screenshot from a video shared on social media.

Prime Minister Orpo in a threatening situation with an activist

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) found himself in a threatening situation in Turku on Monday afternoon. A video of the situation has spread on social media.

In the video, the person shouts loudly and moves towards Orpo, who is sitting on the bench. It seems that the screamer filmed the video himself.

“How does it feel to be a genocidal, huh? 317 million for Israel. Do you know that 4,000 children have died there?” the activist shouts as he approaches Orpo.

Those who work in social and health services changed jobs the most diligently last year.

There is a job change in health and social services

Last In 2015, people aged 15–74 changed jobs a total of almost 793,000 times, according to Statistics Finland. Almost 60 percent of job changes were those in which the job was changed completely to another field.

Health– and those working in social services change jobs the most. The second largest number of jobs were changed in administration and support services. Changing jobs often also leads to a higher salary.

Eight candidates have responded to the presidential election machine: Pekka Haavisto (green), Olli Rehn (center), Mika Aaltola, Alexander Stubb (kok), Li Andersson (left), Harry Harkimo (liik), Jussi Halla-aho (ps) and Sari Essayah ( kd).

The candidates are at odds on China, landmines and nuclear weapons

For now in the presidential elections, it may have seemed that the candidates agree on almost everything. Published on Thursday HS election machine proves the image at least partly wrong.

So far, eight candidates have responded to the election machine. Based on the answers, there are big differences between them.

The candidates clearly disagree on, for example, China, anti-personnel mines and nuclear weapons. Of course there is a consensus.

Other news from Finland and the world

The corona peak may be at hand

Discontinuing the Rainbow brand saddens many

The Huumeliiga brought to Finland a batch of drugs worth millions of euros

Espoo takes overtime in the repair of Tapiola’s swimming hall

Estonia is even ready to close all border crossings

Erdoğan is visiting Germany today in a difficult situation

Sports and culture

Joel Pohjanpalo receives praise in Italy

Screamers striker Joel Pohjanpalo is a star in Venezia both on the field and in the city.

Pohjanpalo, now representing Venezia for the second season and having a great time in the city of Venice, is smiling. In September, he signed an extension until 2027, is part of his team’s captaincy and one of the most important key players. Last season’s 19 hits and the second place in the goalscoring statistics of the tough Serie B were quoted all over Europe.

After his great last season, Pohjanpalo wanted to remain loyal to both Venezia and its supporters.

Amos Rex’s new manager comes from abroad

of Amos Rex a new manager has been elected Kieran Long, who has managed the ArkDes museum in Stockholm. Long’s selection to lead Amos Rex was announced on Friday morning. His permanent employment starts in February, when the current manager Kai Kartio retire.

“My role here is to bring continuity and development to the great success that has been admired in Europe since Amos Rex opened five years ago,” says Kieran Long.

This is what we are talking about today

For example, the haircut has a significant effect on how thin or thick the hair looks.

This is how you can make thin hair look good

Many Finns wonder how to make their hair look thicker. Hair industry professionals will now tell you how it can be done.

According to professionals, the most common mistake is to use products that are too caring for thin hair. Likewise, the longer the hair, the thinner the fine hair looks, hair professionals sum up.

